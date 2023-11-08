Share
5 GOP Hopefuls to Take the Debate Stage After 2 Ousted for Failing to Qualify

 By Randy DeSoto  November 8, 2023 at 3:39pm
Five Republican candidates will take the stage in Miami, Florida, Wednesday night for the third presidential primary debate of the 2024 election cycle.

They include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, The Hill reported.

To qualify for the third debate, the Republican National Committee required candidates to poll at 4 percent in two national polls or 4 percent in one national poll and two polls from states voting early in the primary election cycle.

Additionally, presidential hopefuls had to have at least 70,000 unique donors, including 200 donors in 20 or more states each.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who participated in the first two debates, did not qualify for the latest one. Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who participated in the first debate, also did not qualify.

Additionally, former Vice President Mike Pence, who was part of the first two debates, decided to end his presidential bid late last month.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel announced Wednesday that the GOP will be partnering with the Republican Jewish Coalition to host Wednesday’s debate.

The decision comes with a rise in antisemitism in the United States following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

Should Trump have joined the debate?

NPR reported that “NBC Nightly News” host Lester Holt and “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker will moderate the debate, along with conservative radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt.

Issues the candidates will likely face include the Israel-Hamas war, antisemitism, the economy, abortion and Tuesday’s off-year election results.

Of the candidates set to participate in the Miami debate, DeSantis is in the lead with 14.6 percent support in the Real Clear Politics average, followed by Haley at 9.4 percent, Ramaswamy at 4.4 percent, and Scott and Christie both at 2.6 percent.

A Trafalgar Group poll conducted earlier this month shows Haley ahead of DeSantis, 15 to 13 percent.

Former President Donald Trump continues to dominate the field, with 58.3 percent backing in the RCP average.

Trump will hold a rally in nearby Hialeah, Florida as counter-programming to the GOP debate.

The former president has said it does not make sense to be part of the debates while he has such a large lead in polling.

Further, Trump does not want to elevate the other candidates by appearing alongside them, NPR said.

Hialeah is a heavily Hispanic community and part of a demographic that was key in the 45th president’s win in the Sunshine State in 2020, particularly.

Trump’s rally will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. The Republican debate will follow an hour later, at 8 p.m.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015.
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
