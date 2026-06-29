50-Year Government Insider: 'This Is the 1970s All Over Again'

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Something strange is happening …

And it’s threatening to disrupt everything, from the price of your electric bill … to the phone in your pocket … to the retirement account you’ve spent a lifetime building.

In 1973, an oil “shock” of epic proportions brought America to its knees …

The price of gas leapt by 47%. Inflation hit 12%. And the lights in New York’s famed Times Square went dark.

In 2008 a financial “shock” again hit our shores, with stocks cratering 50% or more.

And as you’ll see, it could reshape the economy … and the investment landscape … more dramatically than anything we’ve seen since the 1970s.

The man raising the alarm is a 50-year insider in Washington D.C. …

And he recently agreed to sit down with us for a critical intelligence briefing …

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