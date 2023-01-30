Parler Share
Commentary
Sports

59-Year-Old Male 'Ice Princess' Is Trans Centerpiece in Figure Skating Diversity Showcase - But Then He Starts to Wobble

 By Samantha Chang  January 30, 2023 at 9:46am
A clumsy, 59-year-old man masquerading as an “ice princess” was savaged on Twitter for making a mockery of women’s figure skating at a sporting event in Finland.

Markku-Pekka Antikainen, a transgender farmer who took up figure skating at age 50, now performs under the name “Minna-Maaria Antikainen,” according to the Finnish Figure Skating Association.

Despite his obvious maladroitness, he headlined a showcase celebrating “diversity” at the opening ceremony of the ISU European Figure Skating Championships at Espoo Metro Areena in Finland on Wednesday.

The performance was an epic disaster, as Antikainen wobbled on the ice and had trouble maintaining his balance.

At one point, Antikainen fell on his knees while doing a routine turn and floundered around on the ice until a female figure skater helped him to his feet.

The pitiful incident elicited strong reactions from Twitter users, who were disgusted that a transgender individual who could barely skate was spotlighted at an event celebrating figure-skating excellence.

One Twitter user pointed out that Antikainen might have taken the place of a female skater who had worked hard to earn her place on the ice.

“He took the place of a real woman who’s been training for years, right? He shattered years of work of some woman,” the commenter tweeted.

Here’s a clownish clip of Antikainen pretending to be a geisha on the ice.

Predictably, sanctimonious leftists did not criticize him for appropriating Japanese culture during this grotesque spectacle.

For reference, a Finnish guy who dresses up as a geisha does not automatically become Japanese.

Similarly, a man who wears a dress doesn’t magically transform himself into a woman.


In a virtue-signaling news release, Outi Wuorenheimo — the executive director of the Finnish Figure Skating Association and secretary general of the ISU European Figure Skating Championships — said she wanted to show that figure skating is not an elitist sport.

“Figure skating is a very conservative sport with various strict rules,” Wuorenheimo said.

“In international competitions, same-sex skating pairs are not allowed, and there is no category for non-binary skaters. I hope that every country will start working for equality and diversity in the field.”

She claimed anyone can be a figure skater, no matter how substandard his or her skills.

“We want to change the figure skating world by showing that talking about a skater’s weight is not the top priority, but muscular, healthy athletes may also succeed at the top level,” Wuorenheimo said.

“It is important that we have different-looking skaters of various sizes in the competitions.”

Wuorenheimo then undermined the purpose of competitive sports by saying she and her comrades will fight to eradicate standards in athletics.

Should men be banned from participating in women’s sports?

“If we want to change the world, we have to actively and visibly work for it and create rules that match our values,” she said. “This is just the beginning of the journey, but we have the possibility to go on and lead the way.”

If Wuorenheimo were serious about her mission to democratize competitive sports, she could have featured a mediocre female skater in her showcase.

Instead, she lionized a man LARPing as a woman. Unhinged leftists want the audience to pretend that a man is a woman and that a terrible skater is an exceptional athlete.

Extrapolating this model, should an untrained person whose fantasy is to be a pilot be allowed to fly commercial flights?

Should someone who’s bad at science but wants to be a neurosurgeon be allowed to operate on people’s brains?

Would you trust an unlicensed teenager to valet your car?

We have to stop condoning these mass delusions. The world is unstable enough without enabling and promoting destructive reverse meritocracies that will ultimately hurt everyone.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




