Elon Musk Says His Son Has Been 'Killed by the Woke Mind Virus,' Vows to Get Revenge

Any message that encourages children to sterilize or mutilate themselves must originate in Hell.

In a heartbreaking interview with Canadian psychologist and prominent conservative intellectual Jordan Peterson of the Daily Wire, Elon Musk — owner of the social media platform X — explained that demonic transgender ideology effectively took the life of his son Xavier and that this personal tragedy prompted the world’s richest man to make war on wokeness.

“So my son Xavier is dead,” Musk said in a clip posted to X. “Killed by the woke mind virus.”

According to the U.K.’s Daily Mail, Musk’s son Xavier, now 20, identifies as female and legally changed his name to Vivian Jenna Wilson in 2022.

Musk’s exchange with Peterson, one of the world’s most influential anti-woke voices, began with a general statement of principle.

“If we allow children to take permanent actions when they’re 10, 12, 14 years old, they will do things that they subsequently greatly regret,” Musk said.

Peterson agreed and asked why Musk was “willing to make this an issue.”

That question prompted Musk’s personal reflections.

“It happened to one of my older boys,” the X owner replied. “I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier.”

Musk then explained that the trickery occurred during the COVID pandemic and before he understood wokeness.

“You know, I was told Xavier might commit suicide if he didn’t — ” Musk said before an irate Peterson interrupted him.

“That was a lie right from the outset. No reliable clinician ever believed that. There was never any evidence for that,” the psychologist said.

“And also, if there’s a higher suicide rate, the reason is is because of the underlying depression and anxiety and not because of the gender dysphoria, and every godd*** clinician knows that, too, and they’re too cowardly to come out and say it,” an increasingly animated Peterson added.

Leaning forward in his chair, Peterson blasted this suicide-related lie as “so pathological that it’s almost incomprehensible.”

Musk agreed.

“It’s incredibly evil,” the X owner said. “And I agree with you that the people that have been promoting this should go to prison.”

Peterson predicted that the transgender epidemic would not subside until its promoters faced such consequences. He also bemoaned the easy availability of puberty blockers.

“So I was tricked into doing this,” Musk replied, referring to the documents he signed for his then-underage son, Xavier. “And it wasn’t explained to me that puberty blockers are actually just sterilization drugs.”

Then came the heartfelt expression of personal tragedy.

“And so, I lost my son essentially. So, you know, they call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason. The reason it’s called ‘deadnaming’ is because your son is dead. So my son Xavier is dead — killed by the woke mind virus.”

“I’m sorry to hear that. I can’t imagine what that would be like,” a choked-up sounding Peterson replied.

“So I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that,” Musk said at the end of the clip.

Warning: The following video contains language that may offend some readers.

“I was tricked into doing this… the people promoting this should go to prison.” @ElonMusk opens up to @JordanBPeterson about gender ideology’s impact on his son, Xavier. pic.twitter.com/1bdILGNdJE — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 22, 2024

As of Wednesday morning, the Daily Wire video had nearly 1 million views on X.

The Musk-Peterson interview went mega-viral, however, thanks in part to conservative journalist Collin Rugg, who posted a shortened and edited version of the conversation to X on Monday. That version, as of Wednesday morning, had more than 30.7 million views.

The Rugg version also included 13 additional seconds that did not appear in the original clip.

“So we’re making some progress,” Musk said after pledging to “destroy the woke mind virus.”

Readers may view the shorter Rugg clip below.

JUST IN: Elon Musk says his son is “dead” thanks to the woke mind virus after he was put on puberty blockers, says he vowed to “destroy the woke mind virus after that.” 🔥🔥 “I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys… This was before I had… pic.twitter.com/wfWztIziTs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 22, 2024

Legendary Christian author C.S. Lewis once described pride as “The Great Sin,” which “comes direct from Hell.”

Having rebranded their ideology as wokeness, Marxists knew what they were doing when they adopted and then pushed the so-called “pride” flag in schools and anywhere children congregate.

In fact, Karl Marx himself once pledged “revenge” on God. Thus, what better way for Marx’s atheistic descendants to mock God’s creation than to claim ownership of children and then to encourage those children to sterilize or mutilate themselves?

