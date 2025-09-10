6 Illegal Aliens Taken Into Custody After Man Is Killed at Trailer Park Party

Six illegal immigrants were arrested in Florida on Sunday after a man was killed during a party at a trailer park.

According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies were summoned to the Willow Oak Mobile Home Park early Sunday to investigate a report that a man was dead.

Upon arrival, deputies determined the man’s fatal injuries were likely caused by being run over by a vehicle.

Traffic Homicide detectives were able to learn that a party took place Saturday night and that during the party, one man was lying down on a driveway.

Deputies were told that one man who was later arrested drove over the victim before leaving the scene of the party.

The man drove down to his trailer unit and went inside, investigators were told.

Investigators went to the unit and discovered there were several individuals within, none of whom would voluntarily emerge.

Once those inside did emerge, they were not cooperative, according to deputies. Two individuals gave deputies fake IDs, the release said.

After being taken into custody, deputies learned all six men in the unit were in the U.S. illegally and were natives of Guatemala.

Ponciano Cinto-Ramirez faces charges including leaving the scene of a crash involving death, driving without a license causing death, and resisting arrest. All are felonies.

Alfredo Cinto-Ramirez and Leonel Cinto Lopez were charged with resisting arrest and giving false information to law enforcement officers. Rigoberto Lopez Morales and Jacinto Lopez Morales were charged with resisting arrest.

Ramiro Cinto Lopez was charged with resisting arrest, giving false information to law enforcement officers, and possession of an altered firearm.

“All of these suspects are facing serious felonies, and ICE has placed holds on them as well to hopefully deport them back to Guatemala,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

“What started out as a neighborhood party ended up with a 21-year-old man dead and a group of illegal aliens going to jail.”

The Willow Oak Mobile Home Park has been the site of large gatherings that ended up requiring a police response, according to WOFL-TV.

The victim of the incident was not identified.

