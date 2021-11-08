Share
7-Year-Old Girl Sells Baked Goods and Painted Rocks, Earns Over $1,700 for Charity

 By Amanda Thomason  November 8, 2021 at 4:07pm
Abrielle from Waco, Texas, is only 7 years old, but she’s waited two years for an event that finally took place on Nov. 5.

When she was just 5 years old, she learned about charity and was taken with the idea of raising money to give to local first responders.



“Abrielle told me that she actually learned about doing charities in school when she was 5 years old,” the City of West Police Department shared on Facebook.

“At that time she was not able to do anything due to Covid. Her mom, Tabitha Mundahl, explained that Abrielle came up with this idea all on her own. Mom supported her daughter throughout her efforts.”

Abrielle got to work painting rocks to sell, as well as selling drinks and cookies. At first, her goal was to raise $100 — but she had to reset the goal after people fell in love with her vision.

On Oct. 30, she held a “Back the Blue” fundraiser, selling her various goods in a final push to earn more cash for the cause.

There was even a visit from a surprise guest.

“West Police Sgt. Ashley Boyd surprised Abrielle at the Saturday event by showing up in uniform in a patrol Tahoe with lights flashing,” the police department posted. “He had a gift bag from the police department to include a friendly Teddy Bear, Police Badge Stickers, Police Car Magnets, a Real West Police Patch and a Real West Police Challenge Coin as a reward for her actions.

“She showed her coin Monday morning at school along with her classmates that got other rewards over the weekend.”

Though there wasn’t as big a turnout to the Saturday event as many had hoped for, Abrielle’s story started circulating and more people heard about her goal and donated money to her cause.

Abrielle raised $1,787 in all and presented the money to the City of West Police Department, the West Volunteer Fire Department and the West EMS at West City Hall on Nov. 5.



Most of the girl’s family showed up for the proud moment, too.

“Also on hand for the presentation was Abrielle’s family,” the police department’s post continued. “Her dad, Chris Mundahl, her mom, Tabitha Mundahl, her younger sister, 5 year old Hadleigh and her older brother, 8 year old Chandler. Not pictured is an older brother, 16 year old Braxston.

“We are overwhelmed at the heart of such a young citizen that took the time and effort to make this all possible. THANK YOU again Abrielle for your efforts and kind soul. Your mom and dad have every right to be extremely proud of you.”



Chief of Police Darryl Barton commended the young lady’s noble endeavors.

“It’s amazing to think that a 7-year-old girl in second grade came up with the idea, all on her own, to raise money for what she felt was an important cause — and that’s for the first-responders in her community who she looks up to … and we look up to her for the fact that she’s put forth that effort,” Barton told KWTX-TV.

“[W]e are very proud of her,” mom Tabitha commented on the police department’s post. “This was all her and we just stood behind her!”

The police department said their cut of the check has been earmarked for community policing efforts.

Though the gift was a generous one, Abrielle says she’s just getting started and hopes to have more charitable fundraisers in the future.

