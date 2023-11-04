School can be a dangerous place for kids.

If it’s not leftist idealogues teaching gender confusion and other nonsense, homeless people peddling fentanyl across the street, or girls being sexually assaulted in the bathroom, it’s the bus driver.

In Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, 77-year-old school bus driver Miles Jenkins was arrested on Monday for allegedly choking a middle school student, according to WVUE-TV.

Video of the incident shows Jenkins shoving the student and slapping him on the head. After the student pushes him back, the driver appears to pin the student against the bus window and choke him.



The father of the accosted student contacted the police when he found out about the incident. Jenkins was subsequently booked on a $500 bond but was released without having to pay because of crowding in the jail, the Times-Picayune reported.

Jenkins faces a simple battery charge and has resigned, according to WVUE.

Kaela Lewis, a spokeswoman for Jefferson Parish Schools, told WVUE that “all bus drivers who transport our Jefferson Parish Schools students undergo state and federal background checks. They also undergo training before, and during, the period that they transport our students.”

The school district added that it is “cooperating with [the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office] to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted.”

The context of the incident is not at all clear, but it seems that the student was trying to leave his seat. It doesn’t matter. Jenkins crossed a line that should never be crossed. He knew better.

If the kid had attacked Jenkins first — which the video does not show — there may be a different story to tell. One does have the right to reasonably defend oneself. But Jenkins appeared to be in no danger.

Would you play games and/or crosswords on The Western Journal’s site if offered? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Maybe Jenkins was off his meds. Maybe the kid taunted him. No matter what provoked the bus driver, he certainly appears to be in the wrong.

Whatever the case, odds are the incident will simply fade into the swirling pool of things that don’t make sense these days.

Meanwhile, if Jenkins happened to be white and the kid happened to be black, it would be all over establishment media for days.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: What if you woke up one morning and half of the people you count on had just vanished overnight? That happened to me recently. I got up, came to work here at The Western Journal, and when I got to my office, literally half of our readers had vanished. They were just gone. We had been nuked by Facebook, and it had happened almost instantly. But it was even worse. Facebook hit us at the same time 90 percent of advertisers had essentially boycotted us. "Brutal" is a word I’ve used a lot lately. The fight for the truth is brutal. The fight for America’s soul is brutal. What the government is doing to Jan. 6 detainees is brutal. What surgeons are doing to confused children is brutal. It’s a fight we must win. But we can’t win without you. A membership to The Western Journal will go much farther than you think. It costs less than a cup of Starbucks coffee, and for that small price you get access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles — you’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight against leftism. Can I count on you to join today? We need your help. Benjamin Franklin summed up the situation we're all facing when he said, “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” We plan to hang in and fight. Please help us. Please become a member today. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.