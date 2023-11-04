77-Year-Old School Bus Driver Arrested, Video Shows the Moment Confrontation with Child Comes to Blows
School can be a dangerous place for kids.
If it’s not leftist idealogues teaching gender confusion and other nonsense, homeless people peddling fentanyl across the street, or girls being sexually assaulted in the bathroom, it’s the bus driver.
In Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, 77-year-old school bus driver Miles Jenkins was arrested on Monday for allegedly choking a middle school student, according to WVUE-TV.
Video of the incident shows Jenkins shoving the student and slapping him on the head. After the student pushes him back, the driver appears to pin the student against the bus window and choke him.
The father of the accosted student contacted the police when he found out about the incident. Jenkins was subsequently booked on a $500 bond but was released without having to pay because of crowding in the jail, the Times-Picayune reported.
Jenkins faces a simple battery charge and has resigned, according to WVUE.
Kaela Lewis, a spokeswoman for Jefferson Parish Schools, told WVUE that “all bus drivers who transport our Jefferson Parish Schools students undergo state and federal background checks. They also undergo training before, and during, the period that they transport our students.”
The school district added that it is “cooperating with [the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office] to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted.”
The context of the incident is not at all clear, but it seems that the student was trying to leave his seat. It doesn’t matter. Jenkins crossed a line that should never be crossed. He knew better.
If the kid had attacked Jenkins first — which the video does not show — there may be a different story to tell. One does have the right to reasonably defend oneself. But Jenkins appeared to be in no danger.
Maybe Jenkins was off his meds. Maybe the kid taunted him. No matter what provoked the bus driver, he certainly appears to be in the wrong.
Whatever the case, odds are the incident will simply fade into the swirling pool of things that don’t make sense these days.
Meanwhile, if Jenkins happened to be white and the kid happened to be black, it would be all over establishment media for days.
