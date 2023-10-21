Call it a sign of the times.

You don’t need to be a literary critic to interpret the symbolism of a homeless man encamped across the street from a Roman Catholic grade school with a sign offering “free fentanyl 4 new users.”

This isn’t a dystopian novel set in a bleak future. This is San Francisco in 2023. And it’s real.

One of the craziest headlines — SF Standard reporting that convicted child molester set up camp across from grade school offering “free fentanyl for new users”. I had to check it out and it’s true. I just left the location as authorities are trying to get him to move. Story at 6. pic.twitter.com/FCtHy9Qog0 — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) October 19, 2023

KGO-TV reporter Dan Noyes asked the homeless man, 46-year-old Adam Moore, “Were you giving away fentanyl? Was that just a joke?” Moore answered, “No, it’s not a joke.”

If that’s not bad enough, it turns out that Moore is a convicted pedophile as well.

According to The San Francisco Standard, he “was found guilty of forcible unlawful sex in 1997 and committed lewd acts with a child under 14 in 1996.”

Moore was convicted of molesting a 12-year-old girl. After being released from custody, he then “[had] sex with a 15-year-old in Santa Cruz behind a set of bathrooms” at a beach, the Standard reported.

If you’re asking yourself how on earth a convicted child molester giving away fentanyl across the street from a grade school is even possible, welcome to San Francisco.

Moore set up camp across from the K-8 Stella Maris Academy more than two years ago. He says he has been homeless in San Francisco for 26 years.

Moore told Noyes that he gives people blankets and other supplies in exchange for drugs, which he insisted he doesn’t use. Fentanyl, I take it, is the street currency for the willfully down and out.

“You’re exposing grade school kids to this,” Noyes said. “This is not right. You know that.”

“No, no, it’s shallow,” Moore returned. “I only live by two rules: Be kind to others and make it look easy for children.”



Don’t let Moore’s “it’s shallow” non sequitur throw you off. It’s the very definition of evil.

Moore is a convicted pedophile but — in another head-scratching turn of events — is not considered a “high-risk” offender. That means he doesn’t have to keep away from schools.

San Francisco Police Department Capt. Chris Canning said, “I was told that he is in compliance with all of the components of … his sex registration,” according to KGO.

Don’t worry, Moore claims he is “innocent of all of the charges that I’ve been accused of.”

The police did attempt an undercover sting operation on Moore recently, according to KGO. But he didn’t have any drugs in his possession when the cops pounced.

Officers also tried to enforce rules against camping on sidewalks. Moore declined an offer to go to a shelter, saying, “I will never voluntarily incarcerate myself.”

The cops did ticket Moore on Thursday for an altercation he got in with a parent from the school. Moore, not to be outdone, filed a complaint of assault against the parent.

Finally, on Friday Moore was arrested on a probation violation, according to KGO. Hurray, right?

Not so fast. Moore ended up not in jail but at a hospital for a “medical complaint.” The cops then opted not to go after him. Moore was back out on the streets by Friday night.

Does that make sense to you?

Signs of the times, people. You might want to be hanging on to that Bible and those guns.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.