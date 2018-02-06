The Western Journal

9/11 Terrorist is Suing President Trump for ‘Psychological Torture’

By Jonathan Pincus
February 6, 2018 at 3:16pm

A man convicted of being a conspirator in the Sept. 11 terror attacks is suing President Donald Trump over prison guidelines that have supposedly caused him psychological distress.

Zacarias Moussaoui, a 49-year-old French native of Moroccan descent, has filed handwritten petitions to federal courts in Colorado and Oklahoma accusing federal authorities of attempting to cover up information from Sept. 11.

However, as noted by Fox News, courts have dismissed a multitude of lawsuits introduced by the man.

In 2014, Moussaoui claimed in a lawsuit that he could offer insider information regarding al-Qaida. However, that lawsuit was also dismissed.

His most recent petition claims that the current prison guidelines have caused him immense psychological distress.

The guidelines, Moussaoui says, “keep me in total isolation without access to a lawyer to break me psychologically …”

In the petition, Moussaoui, who referred to himself as “20th hijacker,” also claimed that he was physically assaulted while in federal custody.

Moussaoui was found to have conspired with members of al-Qaeda prior to the Sept. 11 attacks, having reportedly wired $14,000 to an al-Qaeda operative and logging of 50 flight hours at a flight school in Oklahoma.

He was arrested on immigration issues in August 2001 after Pan Am International Flight Academy considered his behavior suspicious.

The thwarted terrorist also reportedly stayed at the same Malaysia condo where two of the hijackers present on Sept. 11 stayed, CNN reported.

In December 2001, the French citizen of Moroccan descent was indicted on six counts of conspiracy related to the September 11 attacks.

Fox News noted that Moussaoui pleaded guilty in April 2005 to conspiring with the 19 other hijackers to kill U.S. citizens.

He is currently serving a life sentence at the Supermax Federal Penitentiary in Florence, Colorado.

The terrorist has reportedly lied when testifying that he had planned to hijack a fifth passenger airliner on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.

The news of Moussaoui suing the president comes after Trump signed a new executive order reversing an Obama-era mandate to shut down Guantanamo Bay.

As reported by CNN, Trump announced during his recent State of the Union address that he had signed the executive order urging Secretary of Defense James Mattis “re-examine our military detention policy and to keep open the detention facilities at Guantanamo Bay.”

“I am asking Congress to ensure that in the fight against ISIS and al Qaeda we continue to have all necessary power to detain terrorists wherever we chase them down, wherever we find them,” Trump said during the address. “And In many cases for them it will now be Guantánamo bay.”

