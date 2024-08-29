9 Dead, Many More Sickened by Contaminated Deli Meat - Americans Urged to Check Their Fridges

Nine people have died from a listeria outbreak in which cases are rising weeks after a recall of deli meat linked to the outbreak.

In late July, Boar’s Head issued a recall for more than 7.2 million pounds of ready-to-eat deli meat products amid concerns of listeria contamination, according to CNN.

The recall list covers dozens of products including liverwurst, ham, bologna, sausage and turkey.

The problem was discovered when a Boar’s Head liverwurst sample from Maryland showed the same type of listeria bacteria that was making people sick, according to the New York Post.

In a Wednesday update, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that since its Aug. 8 bulletin on the outbreak, six more people have died due to listeria, raising the total to nine dead.

Through Tuesday, 57 people in 18 states have been infected in an outbreak that began in May.

The CDC said two deaths took place in South Carolina and one each in Illinois, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, Tennessee, New Mexico, and New York.

The CDC warned that listeria can remain on surfaces such as meat slicers even when refrigerated.

In urging consumers to throw out any recalled products, the CDC noted that some will have sell-by dates that stretch into October.

Do you eat deli meat? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The CDC said that it expects this outbreak has led to far more people becoming ill than the number reported because many people who do not receive medical care are never counted.

In voicing caution about eating deli meats, the CDC noted that of 44 people interviewed, 19 recalled buying Boar’s Head brand while 39 said they ate meats sliced at a deli.

According to CBS, federal investigators have linked conditions at a Boar’s Head processing plant in Jarratt, Virginia, to the recall.

CBS reported that samples of meat processed at the facility taken from multiple states contained the same bacteria causing the outbreak.

A July inspection from the Department of Agriculture reported there was mold and mildew near sinks for the workers who process meat that is marketed as ready to eat.

“A black mold like substance was seen throughout the room at the wall/concrete junction. As well as some caulking around brick/metal,” a January inspection said, noting some spots were “as large as a quarter.”

Inspectors noted a puddle had “a green algal growth” within it and also cited condensation “dripping over product being held.”

In February, an inspector reported that “ample amounts of blood in puddles on the floor” were found and that a “rancid smell” permeated a cooler at the plant.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.