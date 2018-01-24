A Day After Speaking at Women’s March, Cher Latest ‘Feminist’ to Attack Sarah Sanders’ Appearance

On Sunday, feminist pop singer Cher spoke at the Women’s March rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, encouraging women to “step up to the plate” and keep fighting for their rights.

But by the time Monday rolled along, she had apparently cast aside the theme of female empowerment, instead taking to Twitter to attack White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ physical appearance.

Cher, whose real name is Cherilyn Sarkisian, said in her speech Sunday that women should get involved in politics, particularly at a time when Donald Trump is the president of the United States.

“What I’m going to tell you, you know, is it’s time to step up to the plate and deserve it and to own it,” the singer said, according to ABC News. “If you don’t take it, no one is going to give it to you.”

“This is one of the worst times in our history, and that’s why I honestly believe that women are going to be the ones who fix it,” she added. “And that’s no bulls—. If you want a job done right, get a woman.”

Sarkisian also praised men who show women the respect they deserve. “These are the guys who are raised by women like me,” she said.

The following day, however, the singer posted a tweet that indicated her words — meant to empower women — were nothing more than talk.

WARNING: The following tweet contains profane language that some viewers may find offensive.

In the tweet, she claimed Sanders dresses like a “sister wife,” a reference to the reality TV show broadcast on TLC that follows a polygamist family.

Would someone please tell Sarah Huckabee Sanders to stop dressing like a sister wife pic.twitter.com/7MC5epIzIR — Cher (@cher) January 23, 2018

In a follow-up post, Sarkisian defended herself from accusations of sexism by once again attacking the White House press secretary. This time, the singer accused Sanders of being a “b—-” who “lies.”

SHE’S RUDE,AND SHE LIES‼️THERES NO SPECIAL DISPENSATION FOR A WOMAN WHO’S A BITCH — Cher (@cher) January 23, 2018

It’s not the first time a feminist has attacked Sanders’ appearance.

As The Western Journal reported in December, liberal comedian Chelsea Handler used her Netflix talk show to launch into a vicious tirade against the press secretary, calling Sanders a “harlot” with “whore lipstick all over her face.”

“That harlot that they’re dressing up and trolloping out every day?” Handler said, referring to Sanders.

“I mean, one day she has no makeup on at all, the next she’s got like 6-foot long eyelashes, and she’s got cleavage, and summer whore lipstick all over her face. Can you believe what they’ve turned her into? A proper trollop,” she continued.

Moreover, in November, a Los Angeles Times columnist was forced to apologize for saying that Sanders looks like a “slightly chunky soccer mom.”

