Abandoned Dog Found Tied to Fire Hydrant with Only a Backpack and a Note

Every dog in a shelter or at a rescue has a history, a story in which it’s impossible to know every detail. Some dogs were neglected and abused, while others were relinquished because of unforeseen circumstances, financial issues, deteriorating relationships or even death.

It’s tough to know the story behind an abandoned dog in Green Bay, Wisconsin, but there are a few clues that suggest this dog was loved and the owner felt he or she had no choice but to leave it.







The photo of the dog, which appears to be a beagle mix, started circulating earlier this week. The image shows the tan pup in Green Bay tied to a fire hydrant with a gray backpack next to her.

Local resident Kylie Rose Engelhardt first spotted the dog and waited with her, hoping an owner would return.

“Left on the corner of E Walnut and Clay,” Engelhardt posted on Facebook on Monday. “Calling into the police but does anyone recognize?!”

“Update: sat outside with her for an hour keeping her warm waiting for someone to come back but no one did. Took her to the humane society in Green Bay. I did my best everyone. Trust me, it breaks my heart too.”

While the exact contents of the backpack and note were not revealed, according to WFRV-TV, the nearly 6-year-old dog was left with food, toys and treats, and the letter explained the dog’s name was “Baby Girl” and her owners no longer were able to care for her.







The dog was taken to the Wisconsin Humane Society, which has responded publicly with a message of understanding for the dog’s former owners.

“You may have seen this recent photo of a dog tied to a fire hydrant in Green Bay, and we understand it evokes a strong emotional response,” the shelter posted Thursday on Facebook.

“She’s currently in our care serving her mandatory stray hold and is doing great. As her story gains attention locally and beyond, we wanted to take a moment to address Baby Girl’s previous owner directly:

“First and foremost, we are so sorry you had to part with your best friend. It’s evident just how much you loved her and we can see you did your best while struggling with your own medical complications and challenges of life.

“We see your love in the bag you carefully packed with all of her favorite things. We see your love in the way you secured her leash so she wouldn’t get hit by a car. We see your love in the way you placed her in the middle of a neighborhood where she’d be quickly found.

“We see your love in how happy and healthy Baby Girl looks. And we see your love in the note you left, pleading for someone to help her when you no longer could.

“While we’ll never let fees be a barrier and we welcome anonymous surrenders, we see that you did what you thought was best for your beloved pup and we are grateful for your compassion. Rest assured that she’s safe, she’s getting tons of attention from our team, and she’s on track to find her next loving family very soon.

“We wish you all the best and hope that if you see this, you can rest a little easier knowing your Baby Girl has a bright future ahead.”

