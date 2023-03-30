ABC News Staff Left Shocked After Bloodbath at Company: Report

ABC News laid off a number of executives Thursday months after network parent company CEO Bob Iger vowed Disney would undertake a series of cost-cutting measures.

CNN Business reported staffers at ABC were told suddenly on Thursday that roughly 50 jobs had been cut.

Most of the positions that were eliminated were in senior management.

In a memo sent out to employees, ABC News President Kim Godwin informed staffers of the cuts.

“Throughout the company, teams are being impacted by the downsizing that was announced several weeks ago, including our own ABC News family,” Godwin stated.

“While these actions are never easy, they are a necessary step to ensure we’re on solid footing for the years ahead as we chart a sustainable, growth-oriented path forward for the entire organization,” she added.

Sources at ABC News told CNN that Wendy Fisher, the senior vice president of newsgathering had been let go, as had Galen Gordon, the senior vice president of talent.

Los Angeles bureau chief David Herndon was also nixed, as was vice president of communications Alison Rudnick and others in upper managerial roles.

According to the report, network staffers were shocked by the layoffs, which CNN referred to as a “bloodbath.”

Do you think more news layoffs are coming this year? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“There’s a ton of shock that’s gone through the newsroom,” one source said. “So many people with institutional knowledge are gone.”

Godwin said she would continue to update staffers on changes as the restructuring continues.

“While this is a difficult time for all of us — particularly those directly affected by these tough decisions — it’s important to remember that together, we are resilient, and will emerge from this period of transition stronger than before,” Godwin said.

She added, “In the coming days and weeks, we will share additional information about these teams and our plans.”

Iger again became CEO of Disney last November after then-CEO Bob Chapek was fired.

Iger vowed to cut 7,000 jobs to steady the company.

CNN itself has trimmed its staff in recent months, citing “economic uncertainty” as the media industry at large has grappled to stay afloat.

Other major media players that have laid off staffers include CBS News, Gannett, The Washington Post and NPR.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.