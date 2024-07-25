'Abolish the USA' Painted on Symbol of American Liberty During Pro-Palestinian Protest

Pro-Palestinian protesters painted “Abolish the USA” on the Freedom Bell, a replica of the Liberty Bell, outside of Union Station in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

The original Liberty Bell, as I wrote about in my book “We Hold These Truths,” was used to call the people of Philadelphia to gather for the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence on July 8, 1776.

The Freedom Bell was part of the nation’s bicentennial celebration in 1976, traveling by train through all the contiguous 48 states before eventually being placed in front of Union Station in 1981.

As with the original, the bell includes the Bible verse Leviticus 25:10: “Proclaim liberty throughout all the land unto all the inhabitants thereof.”

Outside Union Station in DC now. Lots of vandalism of the statues and Freedom Bell, including big praise for Hamas. pic.twitter.com/1D6XCMFX5j — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 24, 2024

On Wednesday, the pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside Union Station, which is near the Capitol, to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s joint address to Congress.

In addition to desecrating the Freedom Bell, they also painted “Hamas is coming” on the Christopher Columbus fountain.

Further, they took down and burned the American flag, as well as an effigy depicting Netanyahu.

WARNING: The following video contains language some readers may find offensive.

#NOW American Flag Taken Down from a pole outside of Union station and Burned near Capitol building in DC, Including effigy of Netanyahu Thousands gathered in DC to protest for Palestine and against Netanyahu pic.twitter.com/wPnFu5NLRg — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) July 24, 2024

Some Republican lawmakers, including former Secretary of the Interior and Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke, went over to inspect the damage afterwards.

Zinke pointed out both the defacing of the Freedom Bell with “Abolish the USA” and the fountain with “Hamas is coming.”

Pro-Palestinians near the Congress toppled US flags 🇺🇲 and burned them, replaced them with Palestinian flags 🇵🇸, spray painted “H×mas”, and wrote “Abolish the USA” 👇 These are not protesters. These are terrorists.

pic.twitter.com/NKANrHyi3L — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) July 25, 2024

“They took down our flag, and we put it back up. God bless America,” the former Navy SEAL added.

GOP members of Congress, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, did raise new American flags back over Union Station Wednesday night, replacing the Palestinian one protesters had put up, according to Fox News.

“Earlier today, pro-Hamas protesters took down the American flags at Union Station, burned them and raised Palestinian flags. Tonight, we righted their wrong. American flags are once again flying over Union Station. We will not let the terrorist mob win,” Johnson posted on X.

Some of the members seen in the accompanying video included former Navy SEALs Reps. Dan Crenshaw of Texas and Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin and former Navy submarine officer Rep. Brandon Williams of New York.

Earlier today, pro-Hamas protesters took down the American flags at Union Station, burned them and raised Palestinian flags. Tonight, we righted their wrong. American flags are once again flying over Union Station. We will not let the terrorist mob win. https://t.co/lDo43k13Ya — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 25, 2024

Fox News host and former White House press secretary Dana Perino is credited with pointing out that protesters have the right under court precedent to burn their own American flags.

What they don’t have the right to do is go on federal property and take down flags paid for by taxpayers and burn them.

Good point from @DanaPerino that while you have the right to burn a flag you own, you do not have the right to burn a flag that is federal property. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 25, 2024



Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas posted on X, “This morning my colleagues and I introduced a bill to deport any foreigner involved in violence and vandalism on federal property.”

“The actions of the pro-Hamas lunatics at Union Station in DC are shameful, and anyone on a visa who took part should have it revoked immediately,” he added.

This morning my colleagues and I introduced a bill to deport any foreigner involved in violence and vandalism on federal property. The actions of the pro-Hamas lunatics at Union Station in DC are shameful, and anyone on a visa who took part should have it revoked immediately. pic.twitter.com/A0I2FVmeh8 — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) July 24, 2024

Agreed.

And for those Americans involved in the protests, by all means exercise your First Amendment rights, but when you cross over into defacing monuments and desecrating one of the very symbols of those liberties, you should be prosecuted and pay the price.

