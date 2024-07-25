There’s a time to complain and criticize, and then there’s a time to take action. In recent history, establishment conservatives have been much better at the former.

Today, Americans are entering an era now where complaining isn’t enough. Conservatives, Christians and others who hold to the values that helped create the freedoms we enjoy in this country today need to stand up and fight.

On Wednesday night, Republican legislators managed to do exactly that.

Earlier Wednesday, a group of far-left, pro-Hamas rioters went viral, as reported by Fox News.

The group gathered outside where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave an address to Congress Wednesday, updating U.S. politicians on the state of the Israel-Hamas conflict, which accelerated dramatically following the unprecedented terrorist attack of Oct. 7.

Despite Hamas’s genocidal ambitions, many on the left still support the group.

Those protesting outside Congress went as far as removing all three American flags flying outside the historic metro transit hub in Union Station, replacing them with so-called “Palestinian” (this writer uses quotes since there is no such thing as Palestine) flags in their place.

At least one of the American flags was burned by the protesters.

Anti Israel protesters burn the American flags they removed from flag posts at Union Station in DC https://t.co/C7eeionfhI pic.twitter.com/Q8OcYSHvKO — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) July 24, 2024

But Republicans responded in epic fashion later that night.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, Rep. Brandon Williams of New York and others set things right again. With the help of local police, the Republicans took down the “Palestinian” flags to replace with Old Glory once again.

The congressmen brought three of their own flags with them to pull off the move.

Anti-American agitators will not have the last say. We’ve restored the flags burned at Union Station and will continue to stand for this great nation, come what may. pic.twitter.com/NSUut4Yv1d — Rep. Brandon Williams (@RepWilliams) July 25, 2024

“Anti-American agitators will not have the last say,” Williams later wrote on X.

The patriotic representative added: “We’ve restored the flags burned at Union Station and will continue to stand for this great nation, come what may.”

It was a stunning move by Republicans that also served as a great photo shoot to contrast with the previous day’s pictures of chaos and flag-burning.

These are the kinds of optics Republicans and conservatives need to generate heading into November.

We can’t just tell people the left is going the wrong way.

We need to show the country a better one.

