Abortion Activists Take Credit for 'Firebombing' Pro-Life Pregnancy Center - Firefighters Injured Battling Blaze

Radical pro-abortion activists carried out a pyro-terrorist attack Tuesday morning against a Buffalo, New York, pro-life pregnancy center.

Arsonists firebombed pro-life health care organization CompassCare’s facility, breaking windows in the reception room and the nurse’s office and burning the facility’s interiors, according to a news release from CompassCare.

The vandals smeared the facility’s walls with graffiti, spraying the trademark phrase “Jane Was Here” of the domestic pro-abortion terrorist group Janes’ Revenge.

Fire and broken windows at Compass care Buffalo NY. Graffiti on the side of the building, saying “Jane was here. 1230 Eggert Rd pic.twitter.com/545QI6oRGf — NBCC (@NBCCWNY) June 7, 2022

Police said that after the building’s fire alarm went off, officers and the Eggertsville Hose Company headed to the scene, WKBW-TV reported.

The Eggertsville Hose Company and the police department received assistance from the Getzville, North Bailey and Snyder Fire Departments, the news station reported.

Additionally, fire investigators from the Town of Amherst and Detective Scott Kuhlmey of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.

Two firefighters had to receive treatment for minor injuries after the fire, police said, according to WKBW-TV.

“This morning, two Town of Amherst volunteer firefighters were admitted to the hospital after they were overcome while battling a suspected arson fire at 1230 Eggert Road near Main,” Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa said in a statement shared with WKBW-TV.

“With reports that this fire was set intentionally, I am disgusted that lives were put at risk. Our thoughts are with the firefighters as they recover. A violent response is never the answer,” Kulpa said.

“There is no place in Amherst for such attacks. Amherst Police are working with our partners to continue its investigation to hold those responsible accountable for their actions,” the supervisor added.

Authorities are investigating the incident as an act of arson, Spectrum News 1 Buffalo reporter Revathi Janaswamy reported.

Tuesday’s attack is not the first for the terrorist group, which on March 30 issued a manifesto calling for a night of rage and threatened pro-life entities, saying, “If abortion isn’t safe, you aren’t either. We are everywhere.”

The outfit took responsibility for firebombing a pro-life facility in Madison, Wisconsin.

In a May 12 news release taking responsibility for the Wisconsin attack, the militant group for the “disbanding” of pro-life establishments, organizations and clinics “within the next thirty days.”

“Wisconsin is the first flashpoint, but we are all over the US, and we will issue no further warnings,” the terrorist group warned.

CompassCare said that in recent months, it and other pro-life organizations have been subject to violence “both online and in-person.” The group said it was working with the FBI and law enforcement to secure its Buffalo office.

“Ironically, New York’s Governor not only ignored the violence but instead earmarked $35 million in taxpayer funds to increase security at abortion clinics,” CompassCare said. “Adding insult to injury the New York legislature passed a bill investigating pro-life pregnancy centers precisely because they do not perform abortions.”

“This is the pro-abortion ‘Kristallnacht.’ Because of this act of violence, the needs of women facing unplanned pregnancy will go unmet and babies will die. I wonder if Gov. Hochul will veto the Pregnancy Center Investigation Bill? I wonder if Attorney General Letitia James will investigate these cowardly criminals? ” the pro-life organization’s CEO Jim Harden said.

“CompassCare will rebuild because women deserve better. CompassCare will not stop serving because pre-born boys and girls deserve protection,” Harden added.

The Tuesday attack drew condemnation online.

“Why are people who claim to be about women attacking places that help women? Lord have mercy on us and heal and convert our culture of death,” National Review Editor-in-Chief Kathryn Jean Lopez tweeted.

Why are people who claim to be about women attacking places that help women? Lord have mercy on us and heal and convert our culture of death. https://t.co/f1oX9KFRXA — Kathryn Jean Lopez (@kathrynlopez) June 7, 2022

“Reprehensible. This type of violence must be condemned in the strongest terms by those on all sides of this issue. These radicals are attacking those who provide alternatives to women. Doesn’t sound very ‘pro choice’ to me,” Republican Nevada gubernatorial candidate Dean Heller said via Twitter.

Reprehensible. This type of violence must be condemned in the strongest terms by those on all sides of this issue. These radicals are attacking those who provide alternatives to women. Doesn’t sound very “pro choice” to me. https://t.co/bPBufXOgRm — Dean Heller (@DeanHeller) June 7, 2022

