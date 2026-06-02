Does This Seem Creepy to You? YouTube Editor Syncs Up Some James Talarico Clips and Finds Something Remarkable

Undergirding the whole mythos of Texas Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico is that he’s somehow authentic. Which was probably true once upon a time, but that’s certainly not the Talarico that’s being sold now.

Far from the “Presbyterian seminarian” who talks about how God is nonbinary and the story of the conception of Jesus is a tale that shows God supports abortion, we now have this abomination:

So basically, at best he’s a dork who’s cosplaying as the state of Texas at an anime convention. At worst, it’s a kind of sick pandering: “Look, I’m a hideous caricature of you, vote for me!” At least the latter one is earnest, although probably not in the way that Talarico’s people intended him to come off.

Anyhow, for those of you who subscribe to the hideous caricature interpretation, I give you the funny, yet creepy, coincidence when you consider how Talarico tries to portray himself to Everyman in two clips synced up by an enterprising YouTuber.

Matt Christiansen, who has over 250,000 subscribers on the platform, says that he noticed something about a certain clip from Talarico he found while he was preparing his show.

Does Talarico strike you as genuine? Yes No

A login link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link to log in and vote. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Well, you know, I’ve gone to every corner of the state over the course of this campaign,” Talarico said.

“From Beaumont to El Paso, from Amarillo to Brownsville, and everywhere in-between. And I can’t tell you the number of people who come up to me after these events and whisper, ‘I’m not a Democrat,’ like they’re in the witness protection program.”

What’s the problem with that? Apart from the vague implication that Texas is some kind of Republican despotism, nothing.

It’s how he said it. Twice:

Safe to say Talarico rehearsed this line very thoroughly. pic.twitter.com/Q852US4oHm — Matt Christiansen (@MLChristiansen) May 31, 2026

Just in case you need receipts, voila:

I was cutting some clips for tonight’s show intro, and noticed him say the exact same thing in two different interviews this week. Clip 1, CBS, 5/27 (timestamp 0:12): https://t.co/ZNpiolbIVN Clip 2, MSNOW, 5/26 (timestamp 8:52): https://t.co/TN2mhElvSc To be clear, I did cut… — Matt Christiansen (@MLChristiansen) May 31, 2026

At the very best, this comes across as a theater-kid Texan looking to become a theater-kid senator. At worst, it confirms the racket of the whole campaign.

Look, I get that politicians are supposed to be, to a certain extent, rehearsed. Save for a very few individuals with a talent for staying genuine and also electable (like the man now in his second term in the White House), there’s obviously the element of artifice involved in attaining political office, especially at this level.

However, it becomes another thing when the level of rehearsal reveals that this is just a construct. James Talarico is a pickup opportunity, nothing more nothing less. Except he’s a pickup opportunity for the Democrats in a state where a woke heresy-pusher isn’t exactly the ideal crossover candidate.

So, what to do? Teach Talarico every line that sounds like he’s “one of y’all,” and to prove that he’s spent time with the working class in each corner of that vast Lone Star state, sometimes even wearing that absurd Lone Star shirt. (Well, at least in one photo shoot, apparently meant to prove that the infamously anti-meat Talarico is occasionally a carnivore.)

If you fall for this sort of pandering and think this man will represent Texas, you have only yourself to blame. He’ll visit every corner of the media, from “The View” to Kimmel, from Maddow to “Morning Joe.”

From Beaumont to El Paso is another story.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.