Abortion Doctor Gets License Back Despite Being Jailed for Letting Woman Bleed to Death

Georgia’s medical board reinstated the license of a doctor guilty of committing medical malpractice, partaking in Medicaid fraud and letting an abortion patient bleed uncontrollably and die of cardiac arrest.

The state’s Composite Medical Board reinstated gynecologist Tyrone C. Malloy’s license in October after he’d been jailed for a myriad of crimes, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported Wednesday.

“This composite board never fails to shock me,” medical malpractice attorney Susan Witt said.

“It’s consumer beware in Georgia, in terms of when you are out there looking for a doctor,” Witt said.

Georgia law allows the board to reinstate licenses as it sees fit, meaning that doctors with records of medical malpractice and other criminal activity can resume practicing with the board’s consent.

Malloy was a former abortion doctor at Old National Gynecology who had his license removed after he was found guilty on a number of charges and was jailed for 21 months.

Malloy ripped off the state’s health insurance system, billing Georgia Medicaid over $386,000 for ultrasounds, office visits and abortions that he did not perform, according to the state attorney general’s office.

The board issued Malloy a public reprimand and $5,000 fine in September 2004 for unprofessional conduct regarding the death of a newborn baby.

It also issued a January 2009 public reprimand and $10,000 fine after one of Malloy’s abortion patients died of cardiac arrest.

The board has reinstated the licenses of other doctors convicted of crimes. Lawrence E. Eppelbaum was convicted of health care fraud, tax fraud and money laundering in 2013, but had his license reinstated in March following his release from prison in December 2016.

Malloy is “a highly qualified clinical physician, researcher, educator, and businessman,” according to his Twitter handle.

Malloy claims he is not an abortionist and is innocent of all charges, according to his website.

Neither Malloy nor the medical board responded to The Daily Caller New Foundation’s request for comment.

