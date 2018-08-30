SECTIONS
US News
Print

Abortion Doctor Gets License Back Despite Being Jailed for Letting Woman Bleed to Death

By Grace Carr
at 8:06am
Print

Georgia’s medical board reinstated the license of a doctor guilty of committing medical malpractice, partaking in Medicaid fraud and letting an abortion patient bleed uncontrollably and die of cardiac arrest.

The state’s Composite Medical Board reinstated gynecologist Tyrone C. Malloy’s license in October after he’d been jailed for a myriad of crimes, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported Wednesday.

“This composite board never fails to shock me,” medical malpractice attorney Susan Witt said.

“It’s consumer beware in Georgia, in terms of when you are out there looking for a doctor,” Witt said.

Georgia law allows the board to reinstate licenses as it sees fit, meaning that doctors with records of medical malpractice and other criminal activity can resume practicing with the board’s consent.

TRENDING: NY Governor Calls ICE Agents ‘Thugs,’ Gets Reality Check from Former ICE Director

Malloy was a former abortion doctor at Old National Gynecology who had his license removed after he was found guilty on a number of charges and was jailed for 21 months.

Malloy ripped off the state’s health insurance system, billing Georgia Medicaid over $386,000 for ultrasounds, office visits and abortions that he did not perform, according to the state attorney general’s office.

The board issued Malloy a public reprimand and $5,000 fine in September 2004 for unprofessional conduct regarding the death of a newborn baby.

It also issued a January 2009 public reprimand and $10,000 fine after one of Malloy’s abortion patients died of cardiac arrest.

The board has reinstated the licenses of other doctors convicted of crimes. Lawrence E. Eppelbaum was convicted of health care fraud, tax fraud and money laundering in 2013, but had his license reinstated in March following his release from prison in December 2016.

Malloy is “a highly qualified clinical physician, researcher, educator, and businessman,” according to his Twitter handle.

Malloy claims he is not an abortionist and is innocent of all charges, according to his website.

Neither Malloy nor the medical board responded to The Daily Caller New Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

RELATED: Religious Studies Professor: Murdering Babies Is Actually a ‘Christian’ Thing to Do

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

The Western Journal

Deadly bus crash in New MexicoP West Region / Twitter

Head-On Crash Between Bus and Semi Truck Kills at Least 7

Randy DeSoto

Candace OwensFox News / YouTube

Candace Owens Digs Up Old Obama Quote on Immigration That Goes Viral

Jack Davis

DACA protest outside White HouseBakdc / Shutterstock

Federal Judge Deals Major Blow to DACA, Sets Stage for Likely Supreme Court Showdown

Terry Ray

John McCainKrista Kennell/ Shutterstock

Opinion: What Do McCain’s Final Words Say About Him?

Chris Agee

Donald Trump and the CNN logoYouTube screenshot/WikiMedia

CNN Releases Official Statement Attacking Trump — ‘Make No Mistake, Mr. President’

Savannah Pointer

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a town hall-style campaign stop Wednesday in Amarillo.

Watch: Ted Cruz Shuts Down Anti-Gun Heckler with Clever Comparison

Henry Rodgers

Sen. John McCain speaks at the 2016 Arizona Manufacturing Summit at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, Arizona.Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons

Here’s What it Really Means for John McCain To Lie in State at the Capitol

Steven Beyer

Google

Biblical Mystery Solved: Archaeologists Unearth Site of Jesus’ First Miracle

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.