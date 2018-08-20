SECTIONS
Health Politics
Print

Abortion Group Celebrates the Murder of Babies with ‘Rocky Roe v. Wade’ Ice Cream Flavor

By Grace Carr
at 12:11pm
Print

NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon partnered with an ice cream company to create a “Rocky Roe v. Wade” ice cream flavor that will be served in Oregon ice cream shops for two weeks.

NARAL partnered with “What’s The Scoop” to create the abortion-related flavor.

What’s The Scoop ice cream shop has two locations in Portland, Oregon. “We fully believe doing ‘good’ will help us do well,” the shop wrote on its website.

The flavor will be available for consumption at a number of NARAL-sponsored ice cream socials intended to garner resistance against Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court.

TRENDING: Underage Sexual Assault Scandal Rocks #MeToo Icon

Oregon residents who don’t reside in Portland can order the flavor online.

The executive director at NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon tweeted about the ice cream socials, encouraging pro-abortion supporters to order the new flavor.

The flavor is available from Aug. 13 to 26.

“Oregon is the abortion Mecca of the United States and people need to put the heat on NARAL and What’s the Scoop and shut down these disgusting abortion ice cream parties,” consultant and spokesman Jonathan Lockwood told The Daily Wire.

“Oregonians are being forced to fund other people’s late-term and gender-based abortions and it needs to end.”

Follow Grace on Twitter.

RELATED: No Federal Funding for Abortions Is the Goal of Rand Paul’s New Bill

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris White

US President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of Robert Wilkie as Secretary of Veterans Affairs in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, July 30, 2018.SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Democrats Reportedly Duped, Have Been Supporting Secretly Pro-Trump ‘Insider’

The Western Journal

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file)

Republican Insurgent Gives Longtime Senate Incumbent an Unexpected Fight

Jack Davis

Watch: Great White Shark Gets Dolphin Meal Snatched by Something Even Bigger

Jason Hopkins

Citizens call the police to stop a camp of environmentalists.Screenshot/Alex Migdal/Twitter

Citizens Upset Over Anti-Pipeline Protesters, So They Send In The Boys in Blue

Chuck Ross

Robert MuellerSaul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images

Mueller Claims Trump Aide Impeded FBI Investigation, Recommends 6 Months Lockup

Randy DeSoto

Ronald Reagan and Donald TrumpMIKE SARGENT / AFP / Getty Images; Scott Olson / Getty Images

Top Reagan Economic Adviser Makes Bold Prediction About How Long Trump Boom Could Last

Luke Rosiak

Imran AwanTwitter

Attorney: Former IT Aide Imran Awan Deserves No Jail Time Because Trump, Republicans Were Mean

The Western Journal

An adviser to a Democratic legislative leader helped a liberal group put a picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin on brief display at the Colorado state capitol building near a spot reserved for a portrait of President Donald Trump.

Colorado Capitol Worker’s Trump Prank Ends in Stripped Credentials

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.