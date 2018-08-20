Abortion Group Celebrates the Murder of Babies with ‘Rocky Roe v. Wade’ Ice Cream Flavor

NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon partnered with an ice cream company to create a “Rocky Roe v. Wade” ice cream flavor that will be served in Oregon ice cream shops for two weeks.

We’ve partnered with @WhatstheScoopdx by offering ice cream pints for sale for a limited time only, including a new custom flavor made exclusively for NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon: Rocky Roe v. Wade! Order yours now & help defend reproductive freedom! #SaveRoe https://t.co/BE3dybPYwr pic.twitter.com/50RNONYzZG — NARAL Pro-Choice OR (@prochoiceoregon) August 16, 2018

NARAL partnered with “What’s The Scoop” to create the abortion-related flavor.

What’s The Scoop ice cream shop has two locations in Portland, Oregon. “We fully believe doing ‘good’ will help us do well,” the shop wrote on its website.

The flavor will be available for consumption at a number of NARAL-sponsored ice cream socials intended to garner resistance against Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court.

TRENDING: Underage Sexual Assault Scandal Rocks #MeToo Icon

Oregon residents who don’t reside in Portland can order the flavor online.

The executive director at NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon tweeted about the ice cream socials, encouraging pro-abortion supporters to order the new flavor.

Everyone freaking out about our ice cream fundraiser is going to lose it when they discover #thesweetfeminist. https://t.co/AFDw0dhBh9 — Grayson Dempsey (@grayson_dempsey) August 19, 2018

Don’t forget to thank your local #prochoice businesses and buy your ice cream by August 26! #IceCreamForPresident https://t.co/BE3dybPYwr https://t.co/hd0NG5fFkd — NARAL Pro-Choice OR (@prochoiceoregon) August 16, 2018

The flavor is available from Aug. 13 to 26.

“Oregon is the abortion Mecca of the United States and people need to put the heat on NARAL and What’s the Scoop and shut down these disgusting abortion ice cream parties,” consultant and spokesman Jonathan Lockwood told The Daily Wire.

“Oregonians are being forced to fund other people’s late-term and gender-based abortions and it needs to end.”

Follow Grace on Twitter.

RELATED: No Federal Funding for Abortions Is the Goal of Rand Paul’s New Bill

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.