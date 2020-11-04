Login
Commentary
Abortion Industry Dealt Stunning Blow After State Voters Put This Damning Statement in Their Constitution

By Jared Harris
Published November 3, 2020 at 10:03pm
Louisiana voters have dealt a damning blow to the abortion industry in the state.

To make matters worse for abortionists, nearly twice as many voters came out against the horrifying practice as those who supported it.

With a mandate this strong, it sends a powerful message to those behind the deadly procedure.

With 59 of 64 parishes reporting, 1.2 million voters had voted in favor of amending the state Constitution with language confirming that abortion is not a right and therefore it is not the responsibility of the state to fund the industry.

About half as many voters — 635,000 — voted against the proposal.

The ballot question read, “Do you support an amendment declaring that, to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution?”

According to The New York Times, only two parishes in the state voted against the measure.

The move comes as the abortion industry faces mounting pressure from conservatives moving against the barbaric procedure.

Louisiana voters were only the latest to condemn the practice, following conservative figures such as actor Jim Caviezel.

“I’ve looked at the barbarism of abortion. I’ve seen one of them … there is no hiding anymore,” the actor explained in September.

“Even if I don’t really know who Jesus is,” Caviezel continued, “something in me, my own conscience hits me — ‘That’s immoral. That’s wrong. Why are we doing this?”

The cruel nature of the practice was not lost on Louisiana voters, who gave the abortion industry an extremely strong Election Day message.

Elsewhere, voters across the country were moving to reject Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, who would seemingly use their newfound power to expand abortion access all over America.

Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
