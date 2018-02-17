Abortionists Are Now Claiming That Being a Christian Is What Inspires Them To Kill Unborn Babies

Lent began Wednesday, a time of contemplation and religious seriousness for most Christians, but that’s not stopping a trio of abortionists who say it’s the Christian faith that inspires them to perform abortions.

“I became morally convinced that is was not a conflict of my Christian values to provide abortion care, and in fact, it became unethical to me not to do so,” said Christian abortionist Willie Parker.

He recently published a memoir, “Life’s Work: A Moral Argument for Choice,” in which he wrote, “I believe that as an abortion provider, I am doing God’s work.”

He claims he is protecting women’s right to decide their futures for themselves and to live their lives as they see fit, according to The New York Times.

Sarah Wallett, the medical director at Planned Parenthood Greater Memphis, has been outspoken about the Christian faith inspiring her work.

TRENDING: FBI Admits ‘Protocol Was Not Followed’ For Florida School Shooter After January Tip

“I can imagine no person who is in greater need of Christlike love and excellent medical care than a woman who is faced with an untenable pregnancy, and I am grateful every day to feel thy spirit and thy guiding hand on my work,” Wallett said.

“I think part of changing the conversation around all aspects of reproductive health care is having open, honest conversations about it,” Wallett added, according to the Memphis Daily News.

“I hope to be able to provide accurate medical facts about this kind of care as well as compassionate, non-judgmental care for my patients.”

Would you pray for abortionists? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Leroy Carhart, who performs abortions at the new late-term abortion facility in Bethesda, Md. claims that there is no contradiction between religious faith and performing abortions into the final weeks of pregnancy.

“Those of us committed to reproductive freedom cannot rest while anti-abortion extremists work overtime to rob women of their health, lives and autonomy,” Carhart said in a press release after the clinic opened.

“How can they fail to see the contradiction between taking the lives of unborn children, and claiming faith in Christ, who entered the world as a child in the womb?” asked executive director of the Pro-Life Action League, Eric Scheidler, according to a press release sent to The Daily Caller News Foundation.

RELATED: 898 Animals Seized From Family Home, Carcasses Stored In Freezer – ‘Excessive Amounts of Fecal Matter’

The Pro-Life Action League called on people to accept the Lenton Prayer Challenge in a tweet Wednesday.

On Ash Wednesday, will you accept our Lenten Prayer Challenge and pray for three abortionists who say they are inspired to do abortions by their Christian faith? https://t.co/8FbdkwvS41 — Pro-LifeActionLeague (@ProLifeAction) February 14, 2018

Scheidler encouraged pro-lifers to say a prayer for the abortionists in hopes that might fight a life-affirming path.

“If we, who fear and love God, won’t pray for these abortionists to repent and seek forgiveness for the lives they’ve participated in destroying, then who will?” Scheidler asked.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.