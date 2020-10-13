Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

'Accidentally' Cut Cable Wreaks Havoc on Final Day of Voter Registration

Voter RegistrationRawpixel.com / Shutterstock(Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock)

By Jack Davis
Published October 13, 2020 at 11:31am
P Share Print

Virginia residents hoping to register to vote on the final day of voter registration for the November elections were out of luck Tuesday after the state’s online registration system went down due to what was described as an accident.

Anyone wanting to register online got this message on the state’s online portal: “Due to a network outage the Citizen Portal is temporarily unavailable.”

TRENDING: 'It's Kinda Boring Out Here': Reporter Baffled at Lack of Fanfare Outside Battleground State Biden Campaign Event

The Virginia Information Technology Agency indicated on Twitter that a fiber cable cut near Route 10 in Chester, Virginia, was the cause.

“This morning the Department of Elections was alerted by the Virginia Information Technology Agency that a fiber cut near Rt. 10 in Chester near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center (CESC) was impacting data circuits and virtual private network (VPN) connectivity for multiple Commonwealth agencies,” Virginia Department of Elections spokeswoman Andrea Gaines said in a statement.

Is this accident a bit suspicious?

“This has affected the Department’s citizen portal along with local registrar’s offices across the Commonwealth. Technicians are on site and working to repair the cut; updates will be provided as work progresses.”

Other state agencies were also affected, according to WTOP-TV.

RELATED: Court Revives Texas Mail-In Ballot Safety Measure Targeted by Dems

No estimate of when the voter registration site would be back online was available early Tuesday afternoon.

Virginia voters still have the options of going to elections offices in person to register or sending their registration applications by mail.

Some on Twitter wondered about the timing of the service interruption.

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax called for the registration deadline to be extended in light of the complication.

Fairfax County elections director Gary Scott said early voting is able to take place using backup poll books, but other processes have been halted by the outage.

“Unfortunately, I’ve got 300 staff sitting around here waiting to mail out absentee ballots and process registration applications who really can’t do anything,” he said. “Everything else has come to a stop.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







'Accidentally' Cut Cable Wreaks Havoc on Final Day of Voter Registration
Amy Coney Barrett Turns the Tables on Feinstein's Wild Hypothetical Question
Biden Says 56 Percent of Americans 'Probably Shouldn't' Vote for Him
Michigan Supreme Court Shuts Down Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Power Grab
Gun Owners of America Hits Facebook, Fact-Checkers with Federal Complaint
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×