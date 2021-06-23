Activists Turn on Shaun King After Grieving Mother Calls Him Out: 'All Lies'

The mother of a 12-year-old boy who was fatally shot by police in 2014 publicly rebuked activist Shaun King, calling him an “imposter.”

Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice, criticized King in an Instagram post after he released a podcast that apparently included details about a conversation they had.

“Why do you think [it’s] so important to tell folks we had a conversation?” she wrote.

“Well we talked and everything that was said was very toxic and uncomfortable for me to hear that you raised additional money and then say you did not want [to] bother me.”

The podcast on King’s conversation with Samaria remains on his website with a dead link.

“Personally I don’t understand how you sleep at night,” Rice continued.

“I never gave you permission to raise nothing. along with the united states, you robbed me for the death of my son.”

She added that her conversation with King was a “cop and donut conversation.”

“All lies Shaun, please stop thinking we on the same page,” she wrote.

Do you think King is a fraud? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“As a white man acting black you are a imposter that can not [be] trusted.”

“[Y]ou are a selfish self centered person and God will deal with you White man,” Rice concluded.

After Rice published the post, left-wing journalists and activists criticized King on Twitter.

Shaun King been Rachel Dolezaling the community for years. pic.twitter.com/p4lLiETOw4 — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) June 23, 2021

Black Women repeatedly remind folks not to trust Shaun King. We bring out receipts longer than CVS. The response is always “but but but…. look what he did for XYZ!” Have you talked to XYZ? What do THEY say? Because the vast majority of folks Shaun says he helped say otherwise. — April (@ReignOfApril) June 23, 2021

Rice’s son was shot and killed by police in November 2014 while he played with a toy gun at a park near his home in Cleveland, The Washington Post reported.

Rice has criticized national leaders of so-called racial justice movements, including King, the Black Lives Matter organization and the Rev. Al Sharpton.

In a May interview with The Cut, Rice said they are not helping family members of people killed by police officers and accused them of “hustling” her son’s death.

Rice has also released a statement urging these figures to “stop celebrity activism,” The Cut reported.

King has previously been questioned for his role in setting up a fundraiser for Tamir Rice’s family that Samaria said she was unaware of, according to The Post.

The proceeds of the fundraiser — $60,000 — were eventually seized by the court at the request of the Rice family’s attorneys and put into Tamir Rice’s estate, The Post reported.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.