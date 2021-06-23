Path 27
News

Activists Turn on Shaun King After Grieving Mother Calls Him Out: 'All Lies'

Erin Coates June 23, 2021 at 2:20pm
Path 27

The mother of a 12-year-old boy who was fatally shot by police in 2014 publicly rebuked activist Shaun King, calling him an “imposter.”

Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir Rice, criticized King in an Instagram post after he released a podcast that apparently included details about a conversation they had.

“Why do you think [it’s] so important to tell folks we had a conversation?” she wrote.

“Well we talked and everything that was said was very toxic and uncomfortable for me to hear that you raised additional money and then say you did not want [to] bother me.”

The podcast on King’s conversation with Samaria remains on his website with a dead link.

Trending:
Poll: One-Third of Americans Believe Joe Biden Won Election Because of Voter Fraud

“Personally I don’t understand how you sleep at night,” Rice continued.

“I never gave you permission to raise nothing. along with the united states, you robbed me for the death of my son.”

She added that her conversation with King was a “cop and donut conversation.”

“All lies Shaun, please stop thinking we on the same page,” she wrote.

Do you think King is a fraud?

“As a white man acting black you are a imposter that can not [be] trusted.”

“[Y]ou are a selfish self centered person and God will deal with you White man,” Rice concluded.

After Rice published the post, left-wing journalists and activists criticized King on Twitter.

Related:
Singer Calls US a 'Broken' Nation, Demands Racial Redesign of Flag

Rice’s son was shot and killed by police in November 2014 while he played with a toy gun at a park near his home in Cleveland, The Washington Post reported.

Rice has criticized national leaders of so-called racial justice movements, including King, the Black Lives Matter organization and the Rev. Al Sharpton.

In a May interview with The Cut, Rice said they are not helping family members of people killed by police officers and accused them of “hustling” her son’s death.

Rice has also released a statement urging these figures to “stop celebrity activism,” The Cut reported.

King has previously been questioned for his role in setting up a fundraiser for Tamir Rice’s family that Samaria said she was unaware of, according to The Post.

The proceeds of the fundraiser — $60,000 — were eventually seized by the court at the request of the Rice family’s attorneys and put into Tamir Rice’s estate, The Post reported.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Path 27
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




loading
Activists Turn on Shaun King After Grieving Mother Calls Him Out: 'All Lies'
Supreme Court Deals Significant Blow to Unions by Striking Down California Regulation
Biden Blames Growing Crime Rates on Guns, Prepares to Issue Anti-Gun Executive Orders
Senator Makes 3 Big Revisions to Democrats' Massive Voting Act
Ted Lieu Voices Support for Abortion, Divorce and Same Sex Marriage Before Daring Catholic Church to Deny Him Communion
See more...

Conversation