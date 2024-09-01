It’s not the role of a lifetime, but it’s the role of his lifetime, and faded Hollywood star Armie Hammer seems to slowly be coming to grips with it.

In a viral Instagram post, the once-rising star actor humbly took to social media to announce that financial hardship had forced him to sell his beloved truck.

And a chief reason for that?

The rising cost of gas.

It’s one of the key tenets of “Bidenomics,” apart from rampant inflation and embellished jobs reports, and the outrageous cost of petroleum has become just too much for Hammer.

And if the numbers he gave are accurate, it’s easy to see why:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @armiehammer

“Since being back in L.A., I have put about $400 or $500 worth of gas in it, and I can’t afford it,” Hammer said. “I can’t afford the gas anymore,”

Do you think Armie Hammer is a good actor? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Earlier in the video, Hammer explained the sentimental value of the truck.

“This is my truck,” Hammer said. “I bought this for myself in 2017 as a Christmas gift for myself, because I’ve had pickup trucks for a long time, and I have loved this truck intensely and taken it camping and cross-country multiple times and on long road trips.”

It’s worth noting that Hammer is “back in L.A.” after he took something of a sabbatical from the public eye after some truly gruesome and heinous allegations surfaced about him.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hammer is returning from a stint in the Cayman Islands where he was a timeshare salesman — a far cry from a lead voice acting role in “Cars 3.”

Hammer was enjoying typical Hollywood celebrity life in the late-2010s, having a turn in a Disney movie and being a Democrat shill.

Warning: The following contains graphic descriptions that some readers may find disturbing.

But then, as the Reporter chronicled, Hammer’s life — and career — were turned upside down after “an anonymous Instagram account published what were claimed to be text messages Hammer had sent to various women that included dark sexual fantasies and a reference to cannibalism.”

That happened in January 2021, which is the same month that Hammer was also accused of inflicting emotional abuse on his ex. The woman, Courtney Vucekovich, claimed that this led her to be hospitalized with PTSD.

The Reporter noted that yet another woman came out with allegations, claiming Hammer “branded her, purposefully left her covered in bruises, and also talked about ‘consuming her.’”

Hammer has denied any criminal wrongdoing, but has admitted regret for acting inappropriately.

In a twist, Hammer now claims to be “grateful” for those horrific allegations.

“Whatever it was that people said, whatever it was that happened, I’m now at a place in my life where I’m grateful for every single bit of it,” Hammer said on a personal friend’s podcast in June, per THR. “I’m actually now at a place where I’m really grateful for it, because where I was in my life before all of that stuff happened to me, I didn’t feel good. I never felt satisfied. I never had enough. I never was in a place where I was happy with myself.”

Interestingly, the Instagram comments largely seemed to ignore that odious past, and instead all told the actor to leave Commiefornia California.

And that kind of creates a darkly humorous juxtaposition: People are willing to look past alleged cannibalism and other horrific crimes, apparently.

But the rank leftism that is destroying this country? That’s where they draw the line.

And that says a lot about the modern left.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.