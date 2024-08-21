Government Makes Troubling Admission About Past Job Growth in New Report

America’s decadent ruling class hates us.

If you doubt this, or if you wonder how much they hate us, then you need only look at the way they reacted to the most grotesque miscalculation of nationwide employment statistics in recent memory.

According to Forbes, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Wednesday that its previous estimates had exaggerated U.S. job creation by 818,000 jobs for the period between March 2023 and March 2024.

In short, agents of the federal government once again did not tell the truth.

Instead of creating 2.9 million jobs in that 12-month period as previously estimated, the U.S. economy created only 2.1 million jobs per the new figures.

Incredibly, however, Forbes cited “experts” who downplayed the exaggerated job numbers.

For one thing, economists expected a downward revision, “with Goldman Sachs economists forecasting one of 600,000 to 1 million.”

Well, as long as insiders knew the real employment numbers the rest of us should sleep comfortably, right?

It got worse.

In fact, one insider predicted a future revision upward based on calculations that should make Americans’ blood boil.

Do you trust the government to tell the truth about the economy? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

According to Forbes, a Goldman Sachs economist labeled the report “likely ‘erroneous’ and ‘misleading,’ estimating the new forecast likely overstated the error by 400,000 to 600,000, due in large part to the methodology mostly excluding unauthorized immigrants, a group which strongly contributes to overall job growth.”

In other words, a grossly misleading and criminally optimistic jobs report, which told Americans that their economy stood in much better shape than it actually did, made no difference to a Goldman Sachs economist because, as the economist explained, some uncounted jobs went to illegal immigrants.

Now do you understand how much they hate us? Our livelihood means nothing to them as long as they and their friends have cheap labor.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their surrogates in the Democratic Party have enjoyed the benefit of lying about their administration’s record on job creation.

Reactions to the downward revision came swiftly on the social media platform X.

For instance, Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah called it a “disastrous report.”

“Statistics show that all of the job growth Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s claim to have created has not been for American citizens. It has entirely gone to illegal immigrants whom they have imported at great harm to our country,” Lee wrote.

This disastrous report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows what Americans have known for years: illegal immigration drives down the wages and jobs of American citizens, pushing out struggling families. Statistics show that all of the job growth Kamala Harris and Joe… pic.twitter.com/F9OYp2DP22 — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) August 21, 2024

Kayleigh McEnany of Fox News, former White House press secretary under President Donald Trump, called it the “LARGEST downward revision in 15 years.”

“Will Democrats continue to use their ‘job creation’ talking point?” McEnany wrote.

🚨 BREAKING: The jobs report was revised down by 818,000 jobs – the LARGEST downward revision in 15 years. Will Democrats continue to use their “job creation” talking point? @OutnumberedFNC ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ArcByl0pKk — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 21, 2024

Others also connected the job report to the 2024 election.

For instance, one X user asked, “Why don’t they just report it correctly the first time? Were they lying for purposes of election propaganda?”

The “job” situation Kamala boasts about does not exist This “downward revision” of 818,000 jobs is the largest such revision in 15 years Why don’t they just report it correctly the first time? Were they lying for purposes of election propaganda? pic.twitter.com/ojg703VhlW — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) August 21, 2024

In Michigan on Tuesday, Trump indicated that he had heard a preliminary report of inflated job numbers. He called those earlier estimates not erroneous but “fraudulent.”

In fact, the former president hinted that the initial estimate involved government shenanigans.

“You want to be a bad person in high office, you can be a bad person,” Trump said somewhat cryptically.

Moments later, Trump described the revision as “a terrible insult to our economy.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: There has been a report that the jobs numbers are fraudulent. They keep getting revision down. “That’s a terrible insult to our economy.” pic.twitter.com/mmeCLEjZcS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

Indeed, the entire spectacle amounts to an insult.

First, an irregularity once again worked in the establishment’s favor by allowing Democrats to construct a false narrative.

That narrative, of course, has allowed establishment shills to cite government data in defense of the Biden-Harris economy.

Now, after the BLS admitted its error, a Goldman Sachs economist sounded an optimistic note thanks to illegal immigrants filling hitherto unreported jobs.

In short, the entire loathsome establishment hates us and makes no effort to hide it.

Vote accordingly on Nov. 5.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.