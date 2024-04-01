Actor Attacked by Homeless Man, Struck on the Head with Rock
Film and TV actor Michael Stuhlbarg was attacked by a homeless man with a rap sheet in New York City on Sunday, according to reports.
The attack appeared unprovoked and the “Boardwalk Empire” actor appeared to walk away from the incident with minimal injuries.
According to Page Six, the 55-year-old was jogging in Manhattan just before 8 p.m. when a man police identified as 27-year-old Xavier Israel allegedly attacked him.
Per the report, Israel — who is homeless — allegedly approached him from behind and then struck him with a rock.
A source with knowledge of the attack said the “Lincoln” actor chased after Israel and eventually caught up to him in front of the Russian Consulate near Carnegie Hall.
Officers from the New York City Police Department were dispatched to the scene, and they arrested Israel.
Stuhlbarg did not comment on the attack when pressed for a statement. He reportedly was not hospitalized but did suffer a superficial wound to his neck.
WABC-TV reported two uniformed NYPD officers arrested Israel, and he was charged with felony assault. It was also unclear as of Monday morning if the alleged attacker was still in custody.
According to WABC, Israel was arrested three times in January 2022.
In one case, the man was said to have been arrested for robbery. In the other two cases, Israel was reportedly arrested for separate counts of assault.
No details about those arrests or any convictions were immediately available.
New York City has seen a rash of unprovoked attacks in recent years of men, women, and children often by people who had been arrested in some cases dozens of times.
Critics have blasted the city for being soft on criminals who have displayed a propensity for violence.
New York City’s bail reform laws often see violent offenders released back onto the streets after their arrests, where they are given the opportunity to offend again.
Stuhlbarg, a Julliard School alum, has been a working actor in film, TV and on Broadway for decades.
His acting credits include the aforementioned works, plus “Hitchcock,” “Seven Psychopaths,” “The Shape of Water” and “Bones and All.”
The actor has also starred in episodes of “Law & Order” and “Fargo.”
