Actor Cameron Arnett Quit Hollywood When Asked To Do Nudity: 'I Had to Choose Career or Christ'

Last week, “Overcomer” actor Cameron Arnett opened up about his journey with Hollywood and the ultimate decision to choose his faith over his career.

The 58-year-old actor started out in Hollywood in the ’80s, going on to snag roles in cult classics like “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and offbeat comedy show “Meet the Browns.”

In recent years, however, Arnett has transitioned to faith-based and family-oriented projects. His most recent film, “Overcomer” follows the story of a blind man who helps a basketball coach come to terms with his true identity as a follower of Christ.

“I think it’s… very timely that [it’s being released] now, because we have a need of getting people back to their Savior, to their Lord,” Arnett told Christian Headlines.

But the actor’s faith wasn’t always his first priority. For several years, while emersed in Hollywood culture, Arnett found himself buying into the mindset of stardom — seeking fame and fortune and success.

“I was in California and things were going well. And I thought that was going to be my path,” he said.

“They brought me in, and I auditioned … and I got the role,” Arnett said. “They were happy [and] the money was going to be really nice. For the first time, things are happening. And right before I signed, they said to me, ‘Oh by the way. We need you to do partial body nudity.’ And so it kind of like put a halt on everything.”

The actor said he felt God leading him during the difficult moment.

“I felt God tap me on the shoulder and say, ‘You know, it’s time to get out of the system.’”

“I said, I can’t do it. And I lost everything,” he told Christian Headlines. “The agency dropped me.”

During a Facebook Live interview with Miami, Florida, pastor Diego Calderon, Arnett expanded on his values and experience in Hollywood.

“Hollywood told me that in order for you to be an actor, you have to do partial nudity, and I had to choose career or Christ,” he said. “And I chose Christ, but when I did, I lost everything.”

“Everybody left. Friends left. I was left behind by the world and by everything that I had,” Arnett added.

But the actor doesn’t regret his decision. Years later, his wife encouraged him to get back into acting, but this time use it to do projects that don’t ask him to compromise his faith.

“Now I have the ability to be myself everywhere and not have to compromise anything,” Arnett told Fox News.

As the plot of “Overcomer” demonstrates, the first and best identity for any person is that of a child of God. Though the world dictates other values, for a believer, there is no greater gift than to sacrifice everything for Christ.

“I’m a Christian first,” Arnett said. “I’m not an actor, I’m not a pastor — I am a son of God, I am a servant of God.”

