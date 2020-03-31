Actor John Krasinski Starts 'Some Good News' Show To Bring Positivity During Pandemic

John Krasinski may always be Jim Halpert to die-hard fans of The Office, but he has developed many talents, the most recent of which is starring in a talk show for his new show “Some Good News.”

This isn’t just any show: The stories are submitted by viewers, Krasinski brings in former co-stars, the filming studio looks like it’s in his living room and his daughters designed the colorful “SGN” sign behind him.

It all started with a tweet that Krasinski sent out into the world on Wednesday.

Alright everybody, how about #SomeGoodNews ! Send me the stories that have made you feel good this week or the things that just made you smile! — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) March 25, 2020



Fans responded with many suggestions, and Krasinski’s tweet was received 19,000 likes and retweeted more than 1000 times. Within days, he’d created a heartwarming video showcasing some of the best good news around.

“John Krasinski highlights some good news from around the world, including an interview with Steve Carrell to mark the 15thanniversary of THE OFFICE, as well as John’s newest hero Coco,” he shared on social media on Monday.

Of course, he started with a segment on the different ways that medical staff have been recognized for their hard work and sacrifices, from applause at certain times of the day to handwritten thank-you signs.

He also covered the story of a magician who put out bottles of hand sanitizer and packages of toilet paper rolls for delivery drivers, a man who mowed his neighbor’s lawn and a man in Maine who cooked lobster dinners for everyone on his street.

There were also stories of people making the most of their canceled plans: One couple who’d planned on going to Paris had to settle for a beautifully hand-drawn Eiffel Tower in Virginia — and it ended with a ring.

An elderly couple that he highlighted sang “Amazing Grace” together, the bedridden wife indoors at a nursing home and her loyal husband keeping a safe distance away, just outside the window.

Krasinski also pointed out that the show he’s most famous for aired 15 years ago. With news like that, he had to involve another Office icon, and Steve Carell graced the show to razz Krasinski and reminisce about The Office.

The two actors spoke about hilarious scenes, tearjerking moments and the unique, uplifting atmosphere on set among all the characters.

To end the clip, Krasinski featured an amazing girl named Coco, who was surprised with a parade put on to celebrate her coming home from the hospital after finishing chemo treatments.

From start to finish, Some Good News delivered what its name promised. In typical good-natured Krasinski style, the host played down his involvement and encouraged people to seek out more good news online.

“And of course you can find more of those amazing images and videos on our Facebook page — or, let’s be honest, pretty much anywhere else on the internet,” he said.

