Apple, BlackRock, Pfizer CEOs Fawn Over China's Communist Ruler Xi Jinping, Give Standing Ovation

For many Americans, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to San Francisco this week was an utterly surreal one.

On a strictly visual level, many onlookers struggled with the image of a sea of Chinese flags adorning a U.S. sidewalk:

San Francisco today during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s arrival. NOT A SINGLE AMERICAN FLAG IN SIGHT. Does this piss anybody else off? pic.twitter.com/af3ywyHh2E — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 15, 2023

“San Francisco today during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s arrival,” reporter Nick Sortor posted to X on Wednesday. “NOT A SINGLE AMERICAN FLAG IN SIGHT.

“Does this piss anybody else off?”

President Xi, who was ultimately met with a rather warm welcome from President Joe Biden, was in America for a number of reasons — including a somewhat ominous dinner with some of the top business leaders in the country.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Xi had a fanciful dinner with top American business leaders in an attempt to recruit them to help ease tensions that have exploded between the U.S. and China.

“China is pursuing high-quality development, and the United States is revitalizing its economy,” Xi said at the dinner. “There is plenty of room for our cooperation.”

The dinner included current business magnates like Apple’s Tim Cook, BlackRock’s Larry Fink, as well as representatives from Boeing, FedEx and Pfizer, among others.

The group, whose dinner took place in downtown San Francisco, reportedly gave Xi a standing ovation when he went on stage, and the rhetoric following the event echoed that sentiment.

Kinda crazy to see business leaders in SF give Communist President Xi a standing ovation considering his role in things that are wrecking our country like Covid & Fentanyl. pic.twitter.com/ci9tXHIOYu — Jason Curtis Anderson (@JCAndersonNYC) November 16, 2023

The general tone of the dinner appeared to be one of adulation and fawning of Xi — though his purported charm does not appear to have worked on everyone at the dinner.

“[Xi] offered no hints of concessions to business or even interest in more investment in the Chinese economy,” one unnamed business executive said. “The speech was propaganda at its finest.”

That overly fawning tone of the dinner was largely carried over through the week.

Even before the sudden influx of Chinese flags and haughty business dinners, many onlookers were either stunned, disgusted — or both — regarding the way that the city swiftly cleaned up its homeless problem to help further roll out the red carpet for Xi.

Gavin Newsom again doubled down on his clean up of San Francisco for Xi: “If you have people over at your house, you are gonna clean up the house.” pic.twitter.com/8kkaBkga7w — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 13, 2023

It was not lost on Americans that Gov. Gavin Newsom appeared eager to “clean up the house” for Xi, but not for his actual constituents.

Fiery GOP Rep. Jim Jordan called out the optics of this on X:

Democrats: -Will clean up cities like San Francisco for a communist leader’s visit. -But ignore the problems their own citizens face every single day. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 15, 2023

“Democrats: –Will clean up cities like San Francisco for a communist leader’s visit,” Jordan posted to X on Wednesday.

He then added the caveat to his first statement: “-But ignore the problems their own citizens face every single day.”

