Actor Who Played Jesus in 'Passion of the Christ' Reveals 'Mistakes' That Made the Movie 'More Beautiful'

Actor Jim Caviezel, who described the character he portrayed in “The Passion of the Christ” as “the greatest superhero there ever was,” recently recalled a mistake that made it into the film, but that transformed one scene into something “extraordinary.”

Caviezel, who played Jesus in the film, recently talked to Fox Nation host Raymond Arroyo about the 2004 movie.

He revealed in an interview published this week that during the scene in the film where Jesus was carrying his cross through the streets, the actor himself was injured.

WARNING: The following video contains violent images that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

TRENDING: Frmr Biden Staffer Drops Bombshell Allegation: Joe Pinned Me to the Wall Then Penetrated Me

Caviezel said the cross he carried was a heavy wooden one, and when he fell, as did Christ, the cross fell upon him.

“As I went down, the cross … it actually struck my head and buried my head in the sand. And I bit through my tongue,” he said, “Now, in the tape, you’ll see streams of blood coming down from my lip. That’s actually my own blood.”

Caviezel said he suffered a painful shoulder injury, but still delivered his lines.

“At this time, the shoulder is out and I was trying everything I had to get my arm over [the cross],” he said. “And it looks like it’s the most extraordinary take because it looks like I’m cherishing our cross, which is our faith, and hugging it but in the most beautiful way.”

Do you think "The Passion of the Christ" does a good job of portraying the events surrounding Jesus' death? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (13 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Caviezel was also injured in the scene where Jesus is scourged by Roman soldiers, when the actor was accidentally hit — an error that did not make it into the final cut of the movie.

“I had a 14-inch gash right on my back,” he said, adding that he “walked out of the take and I fell down. But it’s an extraordinary experience because I got hit and it froze my diaphragm, which was like getting … the wind knocked out of you.”

The production was not perfect, but it made its mark on society, according to Caviezel.

“A lot of these mistakes were occurring, but it was making something much more beautiful that will last forever,” he said.

When asked why the movie remains popular, particularly at Lent, Caviezel said that faith never goes out of style.

RELATED: 'Law & Order' Actor Mark Blum Dead from Coronavirus

“I think it’s like the Bible. People are going to keep reading it. They’ve been reading it for thousands of years,” he said.

“I think that Mel Gibson and I did very clearly stick to that and not much has changed in 2000 years. Jesus is as controversial now that he’s ever been.”

“It’s a film that when you watch it, it asks you a big question, ‘Hey, where are you going to go? What character are you playing in the Bible?'” he observed.

Caviezel said revisions are ongoing to a script for a sequel to the film.

“It’s going to be a masterpiece. It’s gonna be the biggest film in world history, I believe it will be based on what I feel in my heart,” he said.

“It’s so imperative in this time. These films can’t be made now,” Caviezel said, referring to the current climate of Hollywood. “The films they make are Marvel Comics movies. You’ll see Superman. You won’t see Jesus.”

“I got to play the greatest superhero there ever was.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.