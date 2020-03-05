NBA Player Tells TV Reporter After Career Game: 'My Faith in Jesus Is What Keeps Me Going'

Boston Celtics player Semi Ojeleye gave all the glory to God after having a career night Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The third-year power forward came off the bench and scored 22 points in 30 minutes, helping to lift the Celtics to victory in a nail-biter of a game at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Celtics, who were hoping to rely on the 25-year-old before the contest, won the game 112-106 — ending a two-game skid against the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets.

With teammates Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker all unavailable, according to Celtics Blog, Ojeleye flourished.

After the victory and his career night, an elated Ojeleye praised his teammate Jayson Tatum, before explaining to a TV reporter that his faith drives him in both good times and bad.

TRENDING: Calif. Man with Coronavirus Says It's Easier Than a Cold, Shows Trump Was Right About Not Panicking

“I thank God. My faith in Jesus is what keeps me going. And I thank God for nights like this and when it’s not like this I still thank him for it,” Ojeleye said.

“I thank God. My faith in Jesus is what keeps me going. I thank God for nights like this and when it’s not like this I still thank Him for it.”

— Celtics @Semi after his career-high 22 points in Boston’s win over Cleveland

pic.twitter.com/EHxDOSs9z5 — Jason Romano (@JasonRomano) March 5, 2020

Despite averaging only 3.1 points per game this season, Ojeleye went 8-for-11 on field goals against the Cavs, and added two assists, six rebounds and a block in the game, according to ESPN.

Highlights from Semi Ojeleye’s career high 22 point night against the Cleveland Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/hCS1Vtrv5q — Semi Swolejeleye (@SemiSwolejeleye) March 5, 2020

Teammate Marcus Smart heaped praise on Ojeleye after the victory.

“We knew Semi could do that on a daily basis for us,” teammate Marcus Smart said, according to NBA.com.

“Every day he’s getting his shots up. He’s knocking down those shots in practice, warmups and everything. It was just all about his opportunity tonight. He got his opportunity and he took advantage of it.”

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens also applauded Ojeleye for his gritty performance.

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant's Tear-Jerking Posts for Late Daughter: 'Mommy Is Still and Will Always Be So Proud of You'

Do you think Ojeleye is bold for sharing his faith in public? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“He’s the best,” Stevens said.

“He’s a great worker, he’s a great teammate. When everything is not going your way, he’s a guy that you know is in everybody’s corner, and I think that that’s huge when you start talking about team. And you also know he can not play one night and be effective in his role the next.”

While Ojeleye is not particularly active on Twitter, he has previously used the platform to share his faith.

During his rookie season in 2018, Ojeleye used Twitter numerous time to witness to his followers:

The Lord directs the steps of the godly. He delights in every detail of their lives. Though they stumble, they will never fall, for the Lord holds them by the hand. Psalms 37:23-24 — Semi Ojeleye (@semi) January 2, 2018

Rely on God’s unfailing love today — Semi Ojeleye (@semi) January 5, 2018

Here now is my final conclusion: Fear God and obey his commands, for this is everyone’s duty. God will judge us for everything we do, including every secret thing, whether good or bad Ecclesiastes 12:13-14 — Semi Ojeleye (@semi) January 13, 2018

Here now is my final conclusion: Fear God and obey his commands, for this is everyone’s duty. God will judge us for everything we do, including every secret thing, whether good or bad Ecclesiastes 12:13-14 — Semi Ojeleye (@semi) January 13, 2018

Consider it a sheer gift, friends, when tests and challenges come at you from all sides. You know that under pressure, your faith-life is forced into the open and shows its true colors James 1:2-3 — Semi Ojeleye (@semi) January 21, 2018

On Jan. 1, 2018, the former SMU Mustang and Kansas native declared that 2018 would be the “Year of the Lord.”

Year of the Lord #2018 — Semi Ojeleye (@semi) January 1, 2018

Ojeleye’s Twitter bio simply reads: “Lord, give me the grace to be the man of God that You created me to be *Mark11:22*”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.