NBA Player Tells TV Reporter After Career Game: 'My Faith in Jesus Is What Keeps Me Going'

Semi Ojeleye #37 of the Boston Celtics celebrates after scoring during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 4, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio.Jason Miller / Getty ImagesSemi Ojeleye #37 of the Boston Celtics celebrates after scoring during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 4, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Jason Miller / Getty Images)

By Johnathan Jones
Published March 5, 2020 at 1:52pm
Boston Celtics player Semi Ojeleye gave all the glory to God after having a career night Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The third-year power forward came off the bench and scored 22 points in 30 minutes, helping to lift the Celtics to victory in a nail-biter of a game at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Celtics, who were hoping to rely on the 25-year-old before the contest, won the game 112-106 — ending a two-game skid against the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets.

With teammates Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker all unavailable, according to Celtics Blog, Ojeleye flourished.

After the victory and his career night, an elated Ojeleye praised his teammate Jayson Tatum, before explaining to a TV reporter that his faith drives him in both good times and bad.

“I thank God. My faith in Jesus is what keeps me going. And I thank God for nights like this and when it’s not like this I still thank him for it,” Ojeleye said.

Despite averaging only 3.1 points per game this season, Ojeleye went 8-for-11 on field goals against the Cavs, and added two assists, six rebounds and a block in the game, according to ESPN.

Teammate Marcus Smart heaped praise on Ojeleye after the victory.

“We knew Semi could do that on a daily basis for us,” teammate Marcus Smart said, according to NBA.com.

“Every day he’s getting his shots up. He’s knocking down those shots in practice, warmups and everything. It was just all about his opportunity tonight. He got his opportunity and he took advantage of it.”

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens also applauded Ojeleye for his gritty performance.

“He’s the best,” Stevens said.

“He’s a great worker, he’s a great teammate. When everything is not going your way, he’s a guy that you know is in everybody’s corner, and I think that that’s huge when you start talking about team. And you also know he can not play one night and be effective in his role the next.”

While Ojeleye is not particularly active on Twitter, he has previously used the platform to share his faith.

During his rookie season in 2018, Ojeleye used Twitter numerous time to witness to his followers:

On Jan. 1, 2018, the former SMU Mustang and Kansas native declared that 2018 would be the “Year of the Lord.”

Ojeleye’s Twitter bio simply reads: “Lord, give me the grace to be the man of God that You created me to be *Mark11:22*”

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
