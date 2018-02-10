Actor Stephen Baldwin: Donald Trump Is ‘God’s Chosen Instrument’

Stephen Baldwin said that President Donald Trump is “God’s chosen instrument” during an interview with Faithwire on Feb. 2.

“What some Christians will say is, ‘we shouldn’t align with Trump, he’s got this horrible background, the rhetoric he uses is terrible, he’s not a good representative’ — so how do you — they’ll say, ‘how could Christians align with him?’ You know, they wouldn’t align with Bill Clinton, how would they align with Trump?” Baldwin said.

The younger brother of Alec Baldwin, who mocks Trump in his impersonations of the president on “Saturday Night Live,” explained that maybe Trump shouldn’t be judged on his past, CNSNews reported.

“I think President Trump is doing wonderful,” he says to host Billy Hallowell. “I think President Trump is getting better. I think he’s not a politician and he’s learning it quickly.”

The actor and Christian evangelist then compares Trump to the Biblical story of Paul, who was once Saul, a man who persecuted Christians.

“But, more important, who was Paul?” Baldwin asked. To which Halloway quietly responded, “He was once Saul.”

Saul was specifically chosen by God to be changed and fulfill God’s will.

“He was a Christian terrorist,” Baldwin said. “It would be like if Bin Laden walked in the room and said, ‘Hey man, I know what you read about me, I’m not that guy anymore.’ That was Saul.”

He continued, “In the story, when he goes blind and then runs into another guy who was called — heard the voice of God — to go meet him. The guy who was supposed to meet him said, ‘Well, there’s only one Saul of Tarsus, Lord, and I’m sure you’re wrong on this one — you don’t want me to go talk to this guy.'”

God then said that Saul, now Paul, was his chosen instrument.

“So, right now, Trump is God’s chosen instrument, whether we like it or not,” Baldwin concluded.

According to CNSNews, Baldwin became a born-again Christian after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The interview conversation then turned to the topic of abortion and people who are pro-choice but say they are Christian.

“The Bible’s very clear,” Baldwin said. “The word never changes. God’s word is very simple and clear, and if you don’t understand it, there’s ways to understand it, through podcasts and teachers and all kinds of things.”

He added, “You can’t be pro-choice and call yourself a follower of Jesus Christ. It doesn’t go together. It’s a fact. It’s a simple common-sense fact.”

