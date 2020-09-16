SECTIONS
Actress Sei Ashina Found Dead at Age 36

Japanese actress Sei Ashina, who was found dead in her apartment this week, is seen above.Malcom Taylor / Getty ImagesJapanese actress Sei Ashina, who was found dead in her apartment this week, is seen above. (Malcom Taylor / Getty Images)

By Amanda Thomason
Published September 16, 2020 at 10:38am
The world has lost another young Japanese artist, as actress Sei Ashina was confirmed dead this week at just 36 years of age.

Ashina had stopped responding to calls and messages on Sunday, and her brother found her, deceased, in her Tokyo apartment on Monday.

According to Variety, Ashina didn’t seem to have written a note and there was no clear motive, but her death is being classified as suicide by her agency and Tokyo police.

Sei Ashina was born in Fukushima Prefecture on Nov. 22, 1983. Her birth name was Igarashi Aya.

As a teenager, she began modeling in Tokyo, which soon evolved into acting. The young woman started acting in “Shiawase no Shippo,” a Japanese show that began in 2002.

IMDb lists nearly 80 credits, illustrating how Ashina worked on a variety of other films and shows, most notably “Silk” in 2007.

One of her biggest claims to fame is playing the part of the mistress in “Silk” — she beat out nearly 800 auditioners to land the role.

HoriPro, the company that represents her, released a statement regarding her passing and asking fans, followers and reporters to give her loved ones some space.

“The detailed situation is currently under investigation, but we would like to ask the media to consider the deep sorrow of their families and refrain from interviewing them,” the statement read, according to People.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the kindness of Ashina during [her] lifetime and pray for the souls of all of you.”

RELATED: Former Reality Star and Professional Wrestler Stevie Lee Dead at Age 54

Her representatives also called the loss “sad and unfortunate.”

Ashina joins a spate of other young Japanese icons who have lost their lives to suicide this year, including Hana Kimura and Haruma Miura.

If you or someone you know is dealing with depression and thoughts of suicide, there are people available to help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 for immediate assistance.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





