After 30-Year-Old Walks Away from Lucrative Career, a Trip to India Reveals Her Life’s Calling

Caroline Boudreaux left her comfortable life behind and found her life’s purpose while traveling through India.

The 30-year-old was working in television advertising sales in May 2000 and was making a fortune for herself, but she felt unfulfilled by her career.

“I drove a nice car, lived in a beautiful condo and led an active social life. Still, I felt so empty inside,” she recalled to The Western Journal over email. “I felt like I was being wasted. I knew in my heart that I had a higher purpose that I wasn’t fulfilling.”

Boudreaux decided to leave her job in Austin, Texas and spend a year traveling the world with her best friend.

While she was in India, Bourdreaux was invited into the home of a family that had adopted 100 orphaned children.

“I had never seen an orphaned child before in my life. Every single one of them was bald, and their clothes were tattered and absolutely filthy,” Boudreaux said.

“Some were malnourished and some were puffed out, but all of them had empty looking eyes. And they were all vying for our attention, asking for a hug from us or to touch our hands,” she continued. “There were so many, and every single one was precious and perfect, desperately in need of love, attention—someone to care. I knew I had to do something.”

She recalled holding an orphan named Sheebani and taking her upstairs to put her to bed only to find wooden-slatted beds without mattresses.

After witnessing the orphans’ harsh realities, Boudreaux founded The Miracle Foundation, a nonprofit group “dedicated to empowering orphans to reach their full potential,” according to the foundation’s website.

The charity now supports children in developing countries around the world including India, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, Sri Lanka and Mexico.

Boudreaux’s organization ensures orphans are educated, fed, loved and safe. The Miracle Foundation also looks into ways to reunite the orphans with parents or other family members whenever possible.

Through partnerships with Non-Governmental Organizations, the Vatican, governments, subject-matter experts and donors, The Miracle Foundation is hoping to support 22,000 children by 2020.

“All children have the right to a healthy childhood, a quality education and an opportunity for a promising future,” The Miracle Foundation’s website reads. “Our job is to give everyone the opportunity to join in and be the miracle these orphans are hoping for.”

The children helped by the non-profit are able to grow up in an environment not all orphans are privy to and have the childhood they are meant to have.

Boudreaux had no idea that a trip through India would reveal her life’s purpose, but 17 years later she is still dedicated to helping orphaned children.

“I now have everything money can’t buy,” she says. “I have this great mission and great work now. It’s given me something so powerful to do.”

