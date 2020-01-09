SECTIONS
Age 5 Boy Attacked by Coyote Outside of Museum in Chicago, Rushed to Hospital

Michael Heimlich / Shutterstock ImageThe image above is a stock photo of a coyote in Chicago. A young boy was attacked by a coyote this week, prompting a search for the offending animal. (Michael Heimlich / Shutterstock Image)

By Amanda Thomason
Published January 9, 2020 at 12:26pm
Wild animals are good at adapting — it’s pretty much what they do. While some are definitely more resistant to change, those who scavenge have found ways to thrive even as humans encroach on their territories.

The problem, of course, is that they also get used to humans.

Instead of running off, they stand their ground.

Instead of fleeing, they attack.

Anyone who lives in a coyote-prone area knows this, and knows to keep any small pets indoors or risk losing them to the wiley coyotes.

Even in cities like Chicago, coyotes have become commonplace.

In most cases, small dogs and cats are the ones at risk — but after this week, people in Lincoln Park realize they have a more serious issue on their hands.

On Wednesday, a 5-year-old boy and his nanny were walking outside near the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum when a coyote approached.

While details are slim, what is known is that the coyote attacked the boy, biting him in the head several times, according to what police and fire officials told WBBM-TV.

“We’ve had coyote attacks on dogs and we don’t respond to those, but I haven’t seen any where people are involved. I think they are getting more bold,” Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford told Block Club Chicago. “The experts tell us they will approach children as they become more accustomed to being around people.”

“They might not attack a full-grown man but they will attack a child. This child weighed about 50 pounds.”

The boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, and is reportedly stable. The attack has people concerned and authorities are on the lookout for the coyote responsible.

The very same evening, an adult male was approached and attacked by a coyote about 3 miles from where the boy was attacked, according to Block Club Chicago.

The animal bit him in the buttocks, and while the man is also reportedly doing well, this second encounter has really driven the point home and raised the concern that the coyote(s) involved might be ill.

“If the animal’s sick that would make sense, but otherwise, for it to prey on a human is very rare,” Steve Stronk, who runs a wildlife removal service, told Block Club Chicago. “I’ve been doing this for 35 years and this is the first time I’ve heard of a child being bitten. Of course, I don’t know the circumstances. A lot of people feed them, intentionally and unintentionally.”

“Whatever you do, if you start seeing coyote activity in your neighborhood, stop feeding them. Pull bird feeders for at least a month because they aren’t here because they like us. They are here because their food, water and shelter are all free. If you do away with them, there’s no reason for them to be here.”

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, “attacks on humans are extremely rare considering the range and abundance of coyotes.”

“A study published in 2007 found 187 reliable reports of attacks on humans, most of which (157) occurred in California, Arizona and Nevada. Many of these incidents occurred where people were feeding coyotes intentionally, causing them to lose their fear of humans.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







