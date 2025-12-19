An Aggressive New Flu Variant Is Spreading Across the US – Dr. McCullough on What You Can Do

(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below and working with them through the links below, which benefits The Western Journal. We appreciate your support!)

As we move deeper into the winter months, doctors are sounding the alarm about a more aggressive flu season already spreading across the globe.

According to a recent report from Fox News, a new strain of Influenza A — H3N2, subclade K — is driving a surge in cases, including here in the United States. Public health experts are calling it a “perfect storm” strain due to its severity, rapid spread, and the fact that this year’s flu vaccine does not directly match the variant.

Symptoms are familiar — fever, chills, fatigue, cough, sore throat — but reports suggest they are more intense and longer-lasting than what many people are used to.

While mainstream media outlets like Fox News are just now reporting on this new variant, The Wellness Company’s Dr. Peter McCullough has been warning about it for weeks.

Weeks ago, Dr. Peter McCullough warned on “Real America’s Voice” that we were heading into a difficult respiratory season — not just with flu, but alongside RSV and COVID-19.

Dr. McCullough not only warned about this new variant but warned that the flu vaccine would be even less effective than usual against it. Telling “Real America’s Voice:”

“This year’s dominant H3N2 strain is unlikely to respond well to the current flu vaccine formulation, despite millions of Americans receiving it.”

STEP 1: PREVENTION

Dr. McCullough has consistently emphasized strengthening first-line defenses, especially during travel, holiday gatherings, and time spent in crowded indoor spaces.

That’s why he recommends Immune Defense nasal spray and throat spray, used daily to help support the body’s natural defenses where viruses most often enter — the nose and throat.*

These sprays are designed to help support protection against:

Common cold viruses

Influenza

RSV

COVID-19

They are especially important if you’re flying, using public transportation, shopping indoors, going to the gym, or gathering with family during the holidays.

STEP 2: EARLY TREATMENT

While prevention is critical, sometimes nothing you do can prevent you from getting sick; that’s when early treatment becomes so important.

That’s why many families choose to keep the Contagion Emergency Kit on hand.

It includes physician-prescribed antiviral options — including Tamiflu, when appropriate — so treatment can begin at the first sign of illness, not days later, after pharmacy delays or packed urgent care visits.

When flu hits hard, timing can make a real difference.

ACT TODAY TO BE PREPARED!

This winter isn’t about fear — it’s about being informed and prepared.

Flu strains change

Vaccine effectiveness varies

Respiratory viruses surge during travel and indoor gatherings

Be prepared for whatever this flu season brings. Follow Dr. McCullough’s two-step process to staying safe and healthy!

Two easy steps that you can take today to keep you and your family healthy!

Note: The information provided on this website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or used as a substitute for professional health care guidance. It is your responsibility to comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and guidelines regarding the purchase, possession, and use of prescription medications.

