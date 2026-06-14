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Elementary school students in a computer lab.
Elementary school students in a computer lab. (adamkaz / Getty Images)

Is AI Making Your Kids Dumber? Over Half of Teachers Surveyed Say It May Be

 By Spencer Lombardo  June 14, 2026 at 8:00am
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Most teachers are concerned about their students’ education amid the looming artificial intelligence revolution, a recent survey shows.

Fifty-four percent of K-12 teachers say AI is making it harder for their students to learn critical thinking skills, IPSOS reported Friday. NPR/IPSOS surveyed a representative sample of teachers between April 27 and May 5.

Forty percent of teachers said AI has had a negative effect on education, whereas only 9 percent said it’s been positive, according to the survey. Additionally, 57 percent of teachers said AI is making it harder to assess their students’ knowledge level, and 59 percent said AI is tarnishing trust between them and their students.

Despite 78 percent of surveyed teachers saying they believe students should be taught how to responsibly use AI, over half, 52 percent, said their school has not offered clear guidance on AI.

However, 69 percent said AI has made them more efficient, according to IPSOS.

Stanford’s Educational Opportunity Project estimated that reading scores declined in 83 percent of school districts where data was available in 2025 compared to 2015, The New York Times reported on May 13. Math scores also reportedly declined in 70 percent of school districts over that same time period.

Anthropic, Microsoft, and OpenAI gave millions of dollars to teachers unions to promote AI training, the Associated Press reported last October.

Big Tech will likely spend $5.3 trillion on AI in fiscal years 2025 through 2030, Goldman Sachs projected on June 3.

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Spencer Lombardo
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




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