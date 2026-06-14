Evil Among Us: Black Magic Suspected After Cameras Capture Goat Being Dragged Into Office Building, Then More Chilling Pics Found Online

If the United Kingdom wasn’t already descending into Satan’s grip, it probably is now as black magic rituals involving goat sacrifices are likely taking place.

CCTV footage captured a man walking into an office on April 17 around 10:22 p.m. in central Hackney, taking a goat by the horns into a double-doored room with a rope around the goat’s neck. Another man followed with a collapsed cage.

By 4:31 a.m., the two men emerge. The U.K.’s London Centric identified one carrying a plastic trash bag and another with a plastic container that reportedly contained horns, giving it to a third man.

🚨NEW: Animals such as goats are being sacrificed in demonic rituals in an office in Hackney, London. A video posted online by one of the worshipper’s Instagram accounts shows a goat inside the office. “A man kneels over it with his hands raised in the air and chanting. The… pic.twitter.com/Jr27zTZtLe — The Mercian (@TheMercianNews) June 6, 2026

The outlet claimed to have tracked down one of the men on video sharing platform Instagram, believing he posted a video of the animal motionless on the ground from inside the office space. The room was painted red and black.

He also apparently performs these rituals at cemeteries.

Should these sorts of blasphemy be illegal as they were in Britain and America’s pasts? Yes No

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The U.K. outlet Daily Star dug deeper, discovering more videos of ceremonies involving animal parts, burning replica coffins near graves, and explosives. The outlet concluded he is a follower of a diasporic religion originating in Brazil called Quimbanda.

The practice has been referred to as black magic.

Animal slaughter is not authorized in these spaces in the U.K., and is usually restricted to slaughterhouses.

Where are our other legal parameters for practices like this?

In colonial America, these rituals would have had you tortured and burned at the stake.

Even post-independence, the Harvard Law Review noted that for decades into the 19th century, blasphemy was not protected by the First Amendment.

Satan is real. We shouldn’t consider someone practicing demonic rituals to be an expression of “diversity” or part of “cultural enrichment.”

Yes, this story does come out of the United Kingdom, but it’s part of a growing social trend where anything goes religiously.

Our strange commitment to religious pluralism puts us on the cliff of spiritual suicide.

Contemporary pluralism in the American context misreads the past and what a religiously diverse people actually looked like.

Anglicans, Quakers, and Roman Catholics — Christians — marked the pluralism of early America.

They did not always exist in harmony, but when the Founders envisioned a world of coexistence, they were talking about the Christian faith, not demon-worshipping Satanists.

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