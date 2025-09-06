Share
News
An Airbus A350 passenger aircraft of Japan Airlines is seen at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City on March 5, 2025.
An Airbus A350 passenger aircraft of Japan Airlines is seen at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City on March 5, 2025. (Charly Triballeau - AFP / Getty Images)

Airline Pilot Caught Drinking in Hawaii, Forces Major Delays

 By Jack Davis  September 6, 2025 at 5:30am
Share

A Japan Airlines pilot has been punished after being unfit to fly passengers on a flight from Hawaii to Japan last month.

The captain, who was later suspended, never got into the cockpit, according to People, citing a Japanese newspaper called The Mainichi.

He called in sick, although later admitted drinking alcohol before the scheduled Aug. 28 flight from Honolulu to Chubu Centrair International Airport.

The captain’s actions began a chain reaction that impacted several flights, two of which were delayed by 18 hours.

About 630 passengers in all were affected by the delays.

Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism took the incident so seriously that it conducted an investigation at the airline’s Tokyo office.

According to Business Insider, the pilot admitted downing three cans of beer.

The case was found not to be an isolated incident.

“It was also found that the captain had consumed alcohol at stay locations multiple times in the past,” a Japan Airlines statement said.

Do you trust air travel?

Previously, the statement said, the pilot altered information on an alcohol detector to conceal his drinking.

Japan Airlines issued an apology in a statement to Bloomberg.

“We sincerely apologize to our customers and all parties involved for the inconvenience and trouble caused,” the statement said.

Related:
'Very Sad': Investigation Underway After Two Small Planes Collide in Midair

“We take this matter very seriously, especially considering that it occurred while we were already under administrative guidance due to multiple safety incidents, including alcohol-related cases, and were working to prevent recurrence,” the statement added.

Business Insider noted that the incident was at least the fourth recent case in which a pilot drinking led to Japan Airlines flight delays.

Last April, a hotel worker blew the whistle on a Japan Airlines pilot who got drunk before a scheduled Dallas to Tokyo flight.

In February, two Japan Airlines pilots were suspended after it was learned that they had been drinking before a flight from Melbourne to Tokyo that took place in December.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Airline Pilot Caught Drinking in Hawaii, Forces Major Delays
Historic ICE Raid at Georgia Electric Vehicle Battery Plant Nets Nearly 500 Arrests
Trump Declares 'We've Lost India and Russia to Deepest, Darkest, China'
DOJ Finds Biden Admin 'Weaponized the Full Weight of the Federal Government Against Christians'
Mamdani Rejects Cuomo's Debate Proposal, Offers an Odd Alternative That Includes Trump
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation