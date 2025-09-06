Airline Pilot Caught Drinking in Hawaii, Forces Major Delays

A Japan Airlines pilot has been punished after being unfit to fly passengers on a flight from Hawaii to Japan last month.

The captain, who was later suspended, never got into the cockpit, according to People, citing a Japanese newspaper called The Mainichi.

He called in sick, although later admitted drinking alcohol before the scheduled Aug. 28 flight from Honolulu to Chubu Centrair International Airport.

The captain’s actions began a chain reaction that impacted several flights, two of which were delayed by 18 hours.

About 630 passengers in all were affected by the delays.

Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism took the incident so seriously that it conducted an investigation at the airline’s Tokyo office.

According to Business Insider, the pilot admitted downing three cans of beer.

The case was found not to be an isolated incident.

“It was also found that the captain had consumed alcohol at stay locations multiple times in the past,” a Japan Airlines statement said.

Previously, the statement said, the pilot altered information on an alcohol detector to conceal his drinking.

Japan Airlines issued an apology in a statement to Bloomberg.

“We sincerely apologize to our customers and all parties involved for the inconvenience and trouble caused,” the statement said.

“We take this matter very seriously, especially considering that it occurred while we were already under administrative guidance due to multiple safety incidents, including alcohol-related cases, and were working to prevent recurrence,” the statement added.

Business Insider noted that the incident was at least the fourth recent case in which a pilot drinking led to Japan Airlines flight delays.

Last April, a hotel worker blew the whistle on a Japan Airlines pilot who got drunk before a scheduled Dallas to Tokyo flight.

In February, two Japan Airlines pilots were suspended after it was learned that they had been drinking before a flight from Melbourne to Tokyo that took place in December.

