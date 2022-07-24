In casting about for a new way to denigrate those who disagree with him on the subject of climate change, former Vice President Al Gore settled on the embattled police force of Uvalde, Texas.

In the aftermath of the May 24 school shooting at Robb Elementary School, the police response has been excoriated by parents and public officials.

Gore said those who disagree with him and believe climate change is not the dominant issue of our time, deserve similar scorn.

“Climate deniers are really in some ways similar to all of those almost 400 law enforcement officers in Uvalde, Texas, who were waiting outside an unlocked door while the children were being massacred,” Gore said during an interview to be released Sunday on “Meet the Press,” according to Fox News.

Gore continued to demean climate change deniers while attacking the Uvalde police response.

“They heard the screams, they heard the gunshots, and nobody stepped forward,” he said. “And God bless those families who suffered so much. Law enforcement officials tell us that’s not typical of what law enforcement usually does.”

The former vice president likened not taking action to the delay in storming the room where 19 children and two adults were killed.

“And confronted with this global emergency, what we’re doing with our inaction and failing to walk through the door and stop the killing is not typical of what we are capable of as human beings,” he said.

Some did not like Gore’s use of the Uvalde tragedy to score political points.

Al Gore… If you don’t surrender every dollar and last breath of freedom to Agenda 2030… you’re no different to the Uvalde police pic.twitter.com/u6FxcGvMU8 — Pelham (@Resist_05) July 24, 2022

Al Gore Makes Disgusting Comparison Between ‘Climate Change Deniers’ and Uvalde Cops ‘Waiting Outside While Children Are Massacred’https://t.co/agJFEliyN2 — OutKick (@Outkick) July 24, 2022

“We do have the solutions, and I think these extreme events that are getting steadily worse and more severe are really beginning to change minds,” he said.

Gore said solutions must cross party lines.

“We have to have unity as a nation to come together and stop making this a political football,” he added. “It shouldn’t be a partisan issue.”

“​O​ur Democracy is broken. And in order to solve the climate crisis, we’re going to have to pay attention to the democracy crisis​,” he said, according to the New York Post.

​”The same reason we can’t pass legislation to, for example​,​ reinstate the ban on assault weapons​ is the same reason that we can’t pass climate legislation. We have a minority government. We have the filibuster, still, which ought to be eliminated. We have big money playing much too large a role in our politics, lobbyists for the fossil-fuel industry​,” he said.

“​We have got to rise to this challenge,​” Gore said. ​

