Al Roker Readmitted to Hospital Following Complications From Blood Clots: 'Doctors Are Keeping a Close Eye on Him'

“Today” show weatherman Al Roker has been re-hospitalized as he fights blood clots throughout his body.

The 68-year-old meteorologist was initially hospitalized last month, and wrote in a Nov. 18 Instagram post under a picture of a bouquet of flowers and an “NBC News Weather” mug:

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs. After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

The post drew close to 10,000 comments from friends, colleagues and fans who wished him well.

“Love you brother…can’t wait to have you back!” said fellow “Today” News Anchor Craig Melvin.

Jenna Bush Hager, who co-hosts “Today with Hoda & Jenna,” wrote: “Love you Al! Hurry home. You are missed and loved beyond measure!”

“Today” journalist Savannah Guthrie added, “You’re the strongest person we know. We miss you and will see you soon!”

Even the official Hallmark account commented, saying: “Sending love & hoping for a fast recovery!”

About a week later, on Nov. 24, Roker shared a video on Instagram showing him walking out of the hospital and saying: “Time to blow this taco stand!”

He added in the caption, “So much to be #thankful for on the #thanksgiving day. Leaving the hospital and home for #thanksgivingdinner.”

Roker is known for hosting Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. In fact, he hadn’t missed a Thanksgiving parade in almost three decades.

When he didn’t show up for the holiday event, his colleague Hoda Kotb notified fans that “due to some complications” Roker had to go back to the hospital, where she said he is “in very good care.”

“He’s resting and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him. Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support, and the well-wishes,” Kotb said.

She added that “Craig [Melvin] and I had a chance to facetime him from the parade and he gave us a big thumbs up.”

Roker posted a picture of himself at home giving Kotb and Guthrie a thumbs up as he watched them host the parade on TV.

As Woman’s Day reported, this isn’t Roker’s first health scare.

In 2019, Roker underwent hip replacement surgery. In 2020, he had a total shoulder replacement surgery after suffering from “intense” arthritis pain. At that time, he was also diagnosed with “aggressive” prostate cancer.

