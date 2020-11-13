Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
P Share Print

'Today' Show Host Al Roker Updates Fans After Cancer Surgery

Al Roker, who recently shared his cancer diagnosis with viewers, said Thursday that he was back home recovering after his surgery.Roy Rochlin / Getty ImagesAl Roker, who recently shared his cancer diagnosis with viewers, said Thursday that he was back home recovering after his surgery. (Roy Rochlin / Getty Images)

By Amanda Thomason
Published November 13, 2020 at 2:49pm
P Share Print

Since Al Roker went public with his cancer diagnosis on Nov. 6, his “Today” show co-hosts and fans have let him know that he has their support, best wishes and prayers.

“Our al,” Hoda Kotb, co-anchor of the NBC morning show, posted on Instagram following the news. “You never miss a milestone.”

“[Y]ou’ve been there for all of our moments… good or painful… Haley’s arrival… my breast cancer diagnosis…. know this @alroker we will be here for you too… you’ve got this.”

“I adore you, dearest @alroker,” wrote “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. “We know you will beat this prostate cancer and be back in no time.”

“All our love and prayers,” she said. “And thanks for sharing your journey so that others may be helped too. So much respect.”

TRENDING: Major Red Flag Pops Up About Woman Running Philly Elections

“Al is the first person to visit, the first person to send a hand written note, the first person to call and reach out during good and bad times,” fellow NBC meteorologist Dylan Dreyer posted. “His positivity is genuine and infectious.”

“Please keep this wonderful man in your prayers as he undergoes treatment for prostate cancer,” she said. “And use his diagnosis as a reminder for the men in your lives to get checked! You got this buddy!!!”

While Roker’s prostate cancer was news to his viewers, he has been dealing with the diagnosis since September, when his doctor confirmed that he had an aggressive form of the disease — but it had been caught early.

“It’s a good news-bad news kind of thing,” he said on the “Today” show. “Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it’s a little aggressive, so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this.”

Roker, 66, reassured viewers that he was going to be OK, and he didn’t want people to feel bad for him, though he did mention his thankfulness for all the support he received.

On Thursday evening, Roker provided an update on his post-surgery condition.

“Relieved to let you all know that my #prostatecancer surgery is done and back home,” he tweeted.

RELATED: Alex Trebek's Widow Breaks Silence After 'Jeopardy!' Host's Passing

Roker gave a “big shoutout to everyone” at the  Josie Robertson Surgery Center in New York and expressed his gratitude for “all the thoughts and wishes from our viewers and the wonderful care packages from my co-workers. See you all soon.”

If all goes well, Roker should be back on the show once he’s had some time to recover.

Until then, he can rest knowing he’s got countless people wishing him well and sending up prayers on his behalf.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







'Today' Show Host Al Roker Updates Fans After Cancer Surgery
Alex Trebek's Widow Breaks Silence After 'Jeopardy!' Host's Passing
Country Star Carly Pearce Reveals She Had Accident That Left Her 'Mangled' Weeks Before CMA's
Over 20 Farmers and 50 Volunteers Show Up To Help Harvest Crops After Farmer's Wife Passes Away
WWII Veteran Gets Heartwarming Surprise on 96th Birthday
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×