'Today' Show Host Al Roker Updates Fans After Cancer Surgery

Since Al Roker went public with his cancer diagnosis on Nov. 6, his “Today” show co-hosts and fans have let him know that he has their support, best wishes and prayers.

“Our al,” Hoda Kotb, co-anchor of the NBC morning show, posted on Instagram following the news. “You never miss a milestone.”

“[Y]ou’ve been there for all of our moments… good or painful… Haley’s arrival… my breast cancer diagnosis…. know this @alroker we will be here for you too… you’ve got this.”

“I adore you, dearest @alroker,” wrote “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. “We know you will beat this prostate cancer and be back in no time.”

“All our love and prayers,” she said. “And thanks for sharing your journey so that others may be helped too. So much respect.”

TRENDING: Major Red Flag Pops Up About Woman Running Philly Elections

“Al is the first person to visit, the first person to send a hand written note, the first person to call and reach out during good and bad times,” fellow NBC meteorologist Dylan Dreyer posted. “His positivity is genuine and infectious.”

“Please keep this wonderful man in your prayers as he undergoes treatment for prostate cancer,” she said. “And use his diagnosis as a reminder for the men in your lives to get checked! You got this buddy!!!”

While Roker’s prostate cancer was news to his viewers, he has been dealing with the diagnosis since September, when his doctor confirmed that he had an aggressive form of the disease — but it had been caught early.

“It’s a good news-bad news kind of thing,” he said on the “Today” show. “Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it’s a little aggressive, so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this.”

Roker, 66, reassured viewers that he was going to be OK, and he didn’t want people to feel bad for him, though he did mention his thankfulness for all the support he received.

On Thursday evening, Roker provided an update on his post-surgery condition.

“Relieved to let you all know that my #prostatecancer surgery is done and back home,” he tweeted.

RELATED: Alex Trebek's Widow Breaks Silence After 'Jeopardy!' Host's Passing

Roker gave a “big shoutout to everyone” at the Josie Robertson Surgery Center in New York and expressed his gratitude for “all the thoughts and wishes from our viewers and the wonderful care packages from my co-workers. See you all soon.”

Relieved to let you all know that my #prostatecancer surgery is done and back home. IA big shoutout to everyone at the #josierobertsonsurgerycenter and appreciate all the thoughts and wishes from our viewers and the wonderful care packages from my co-workers. See you all soon. pic.twitter.com/PoZZWpDcFE — Al Roker (@alroker) November 12, 2020

If all goes well, Roker should be back on the show once he’s had some time to recover.

Until then, he can rest knowing he’s got countless people wishing him well and sending up prayers on his behalf.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.