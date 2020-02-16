SECTIONS
Alabama Dem Responds to Abortion Ban by Introducing Act To Sterilize Men

By Jack Davis
Published February 16, 2020 at 12:44pm
A Democratic Alabama state legislator believes that it is high time men were banned from reproducing and has proposed a bill to do something about it.

State Rep. Rolanda Hollis of Birmingham has proposed HB-238, which would require men get a vasectomy within one month of turning 50 or after their child is born, whichever comes first.

The law requires men to pay for the vasectomies themselves, according to WBMA.

“Under existing law, there are no restrictions on the reproductive rights of men,” the bill says by way of explanation.

Hollis offered a statement connecting her proposal with last year’s anti-abortion bill that passed Alabama’s legislature and would ban abortion except to save the life of a woman. The law is currently embroiled in court after opponents sued to block it from taking effect.

“Many have seen HB-238 as an outrageous overstep; yet, year after year the majority party continues to introduce new legislation that tries to dictate a woman’s body and her reproductive rights. We should view this as the same outrageous overstep in authority,” Hollis said in the statement, according to WBMA

“The vasectomy bill is meant to neutralize last year’s abortion ban bill, and sends the message that men should not be legislating what women do with their bodies.”

Hollis said lawmakers have no business in interfering with what abortion supporters say are personal decisions.

“Just as I would turn to my doctor over my state legislator to make recommendations when deciding whether or not to have a surgery, or whether or not to take a certain type of medicine – it is my doctor with whom I – or any of my loved ones – should consult when it comes to making the incredibly difficult decisions related to my personal reproductive rights,” her statement said.

Is the law way off the mark?

“Alabama taxpayers have been forced to hand over more than $2.5 million in legal fees to the ACLU to fight unconstitutional attempts to restrict women’s access to reproductive healthcare, and the Majority party’s continued attempts to restrict women’s reproductive rights could cost Alabamians even more.”

The bill made eyebrows rise on Twitter.

Hollis later said legislation needs to target men.

“The vasectomy bill is to help with the reproductive system, and yes, it is to neutralize the abortion ban bill … It always takes two to tango,” she said, according to AL.com. “We can’t put all the responsibility on women. Men need to be responsible also.”

Hollis claimed she is “both” pro-life and pro-abortion.

“I do not believe that women should use abortion as a birth control, but I do believe that if a women is raped or if it’s incest or anything like that, then she has the choice to do what she wants to do,” she told Al.com.

