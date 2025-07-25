'Alarming' US Military Vulnerability Was Exposed During the Israel-Iran War: 'We Can't Afford to Do It Again'

Israel’s war with Iran in June revealed just how thinly stretched the United States’ missile defense systems are globally.

America currently has seven Terminal High Altitude Area Defense systems — known as THAAD — and two of those were reportedly in Israel during 12 days of fighting with Iran, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In the fighting, over 150 interceptor missiles were used to shoot down Iranian missiles, which is almost one-fourth of the total the U.S. has ever purchased.

Despite this effort at countering Iran being supported by Israel’s own defense systems, the Wall Street Journal noted an “alarming” gap as Iranian missiles got through, even with shipborne U.S. defense systems being used as well.

At one point, considerations were made to divert interceptors purchased by the Saudis to help in defense.

Simply put, the U.S. effort was not enough to stop every Iranian missile.

Tom Karako, director of the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said on the matter, “We are at long last waking up to the need for massive defensive munitions procurement.”

Each THAAD can carry 48 interceptors between six launchers.

Atlantic Council senior fellow Dan Shapiro, who previously worked at the Pentagon during the Biden administration, said, “To my knowledge, the U.S. has never deployed two THAADs in one country before.”

He called it “an extraordinary commitment of U.S. technology and personnel to Israel’s security.”

Two THAADs are currently in Israel, two more are in Guam and South Korea, one is in Saudi Arabia, and two more are in the United States. U.S. officials aim to buy 37 more next fiscal year. Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer, says they can make about 100 THAADs per year.

The Wall Street Journal reported that each THAAD costs about $13 million, with the replenishment of the interceptors used in June costing up to $2 billion.

If the United States continues its current commitments, something will have to change. One concern is that “the Iranians are going to do this again,” Karako said. He added, “We can’t afford to do it again.”

Fox News reported Iran used between one-half to one-third of its ballistic missiles in June, amounting to 574 missiles over the 12 days, “suggesting Iranian assertions it could have continued striking Israel for years if it wanted were overblown.”

The more pertinent question for the United States, aside from asking whether we can close this gap and continue defense at this level, is whether we should.

According to the Wall Street Journal, although the Israel Defense Forces don’t give specifics about their own interceptors, officials said, “throughout the war, the IDF had had the necessary means to defend its sovereignty and protect its civilians.”

The United States will inevitably spread itself too thin if it continues to support protracted wars for the sake of another nation’s sovereignty.

This is not to say that we shouldn’t have done what we did in Israel, but it’s definitely fair to question whether it is sustainable for us to continue to be the weapons stockpile for all of our allies.

We cannot allow support for Ukraine, Israel, or anywhere else to put us in a situation where U.S. defenses are compromised.

