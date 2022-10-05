The family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot and killed by actor Alec Baldwin in an accident on the set of the Western movie “Rust” in October, have reached a settlement in their wrongful-death lawsuit against the movie’s producers, one of them being Baldwin.

“We are pleased to announce today the settlement of the civil case filed on behalf of the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation,” Baldwin wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Hutchins’ family filed the lawsuit on Feb. 15 after she was shot with a prop gun that was said to be “cold” and was given to Baldwin, Deadline reported.

Under the terms of the settlement, “Rust” will resume production in January with Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, as an executive producer.

“We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed,” Hutchins said on Wednesday as the settlement was announced, according to Deadline.

“The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023,” he said.

“I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame. … All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”

The original director of “Rust,” Joel Souza, will return in that role, The New York Times reported.

Souza said in a statement he was thankful to be able to finish the film in honor of the cinematographer.

“Those of us who were lucky enough to have spent time with Halyna knew her to be exceedingly talented, kind, creative, and a source of incredible positive energy,” he said, according to Deadline. “I only wish the world had gotten to know her under different circumstances, as it surely would have through her amazing work.

“In my own attempts to heal, any decision to return to finish directing the film could only make sense for me if it was done with the involvement of Matt and the Hutchins family.

“Though certainly bittersweet, I am pleased that together, we will now complete what Halyna and I started. My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf.”

The production company’s legal team indicated that it was gratified with the settlement and the decision to move forward with the film.

“We are pleased the parties came together to resolve this matter, which, subject to court approval, marks an important step forward in celebrating Halyna’s life and honoring her work,” Melina Spadone, the attorney for Rust Movie Productions LLC, said, according to Deadline.

The lawyers for Hutchins’ family did not relay any other details concerning the settlement, the Times reported.

Though they announced the settlement with the producers, including Baldwin, others involved in the production were also named in the original lawsuit.

According to the Times, they include armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, first assistant director Dave Halls and gun and ammunition supplier Seth Kenney.

There are also still ongoing investigations connected to the cinematographer’s death, Deadline reported.

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico has been investigating the events and is expected to hand over its finding to District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies soon, the report said.

Baldwin has blamed others on set for Hutchins’ death and repeatedly claimed he didn’t pull the trigger to fire the fatal shot.

An FBI forensics report, however, concluded the gun could not have been fired without the trigger being pulled.

