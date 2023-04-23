Parler Share
Actor Alec Baldwin is pictured on the set of his movie "Rust."
Actor Alec Baldwin is pictured on the set of his movie "Rust." (@com_blogdady / Twitter screen shot)

Alec Baldwin Playing Gunslinger Again as 'Rust' Filming Continues

 By Carson Choate  April 23, 2023 at 7:08am
Filming on the upcoming “Rust” movie has resumed after charges against Alec Baldwin were dropped in relation to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Hutchins died on Oct. 21, 2021, after Baldwin’s prop pistol fired a real bullet, killing her and injuring another.

Baldwin has consistently maintained his innocence in the shooting, denying that he ever pulled the trigger.

The Santa Fe County District Attorney’s office dropped the involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin on Thursday after reviewing “new facts,” the New York Post reported.

A source told ABC News that an autopsy conducted on the firearm found that it was “mechanically improper.”

The firearm reportedly had “worn joints” and a faulty trigger control, which could have caused the gun to fire without putting pressure on the trigger.

This contradicts a previous report from the FBI which declared that the gun “could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger.”

In either case, prosecutors have clarified that the new findings do not vindicate Baldwin, and the case is still under investigation.

Only a day after the charges were dropped, Baldwin was spotted in Montana where the Western movie “Rust” will now be filmed.

In the film, Baldwin plays the character of an outlaw named Harland Rust, who goes on the run with his estranged 13-year-old grandson after the boy is sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher, according to IMDb‘s description of the plot.

Photos obtained by the Post show Baldwin dressed in character as Harland, complete with his leather boots, gray shirt and pants, black vest, and an orange bandana around his neck.

The shirt appeared to have fake blood stains on both of the cuffs.

Other photos show Baldwin alongside a horse wearing a cowboy hat and overcoat, with a bandolier strapped around his chest underneath.

One photo in particular has drawn significant attention as it shows him holding a rifle by its barrel.

According to ABC, a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 3. Baldwin has waived his right to appear at the hearing.

Carson Choate
Carson Choate is a freelance writer who got into politics in late 2019 when the House voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump. Before joining The Western Journal, he worked as an editor for a small news site.




Alec Baldwin Playing Gunslinger Again as 'Rust' Filming Continues
