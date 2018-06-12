Alec Baldwin Talks 2020 Run, ‘Would Absolutely Win’ Against Trump

The White House is his for the taking.

At least that’s the belief of actor Alec Baldwin.

During an appearance Monday on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM radio show, Baldwin said he’s not running for president in 2020 — but if he were, he has no doubt he’s among the few Democrats who could end Donald Trump’s presidency after one term.

When the discussion turned to politics, Baldwin told Stern he believes there’s only “a couple people” who could beat Trump in 2020.

Stern replied, “I’ve got a name for you: Alec Baldwin.”

“If I ran, I would win. I would absolutely win. One thousand percent,” Baldwin told Stern.

So why not run, Stern asked.

“I gotta do ‘Match Game,'” Baldwin said of his summertime gig as host of the ABC game show. “I don’t want to miss summer – boy would I miss summer with my kids.”

Stern then suggested Baldwin run for president while doing his Donald Trump impersonation, which Baldwin has turned into a recurring character on “Saturday Night Live.”

“If I ran for president, I would win. Hands down, I would win,” he said. “It would be the funniest, most exciting, craziest campaign.”

When the joking susbsided, Baldwin said he has confidence a strong candidate will emerge to oust Trump.

“Somebody great’s going to come up, I hope,” Baldwin said.

“The only reason I say that I’d love to run for that position to just have things be very common sense. There are so many things this country needs to do that are so obvious,” he added.

Baldwin has discussed his desire to run for public office in the past. Last year, he told an audience at George Washington University he’d love to run, but his current lifestyle doesn’t make it feasible.

“Would I think I’d be a good president? Yeah, I think I’d be a good president,” Baldwin told the GWU crowd, The Hill reported. “To run for office is something that I want to do,” he added, but noted that running “doesn’t seem to be practical with my lifestyle and my children.”

