Alert: GOP Senate Candidate Dr. Oz Attacked the Pro-Life Movement, Attacked Heartbeat Bills

Dr. Oz is running in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.

Mehmet Oz, cardiothoracic surgeon, author and television personality, checks all the right boxes on limited government, energy independence, capitalism, the Constitution and free markets for better health care, as he told Fox’s Sean Hannity last week.

What’s not to like?

Except for his position on abortion. Or positions, depending on what year it is.

Oz does not believe life begins at conception. At least, he didn’t in a 2019 interview. Then, he said the issue of personhood comes down to viability.

Now, his position — as Roe v. Wade may be overturned by the Supreme Court — is more like: whatever. Whatever the court says is good with me.

In 2019 Oz said: “I think that the rule that most Americans seem to support is if the child was viable outside the womb, then you don’t want to kill that child. If the child was not gonna be able to survive outside the the mom, then the mom runs the show.”

That’s the language he used on iHeart Radio’s Breakfast Club. It was in the context of discussion of Alabama’s anti-abortion heartbeat bill — “I’m really worried about it,” Oz said.

“I think the law was really only passed to generate a Supreme Court challenge … Fifty percent of women [initially] don’t know they’re pregnant when they’re pregnant, so you’re asking women to decide almost instantaneously if they’re pregnant or not,” Oz explained.

“This whole thing about heart beating – I mean, they’re electrical charges at six weeks, but the heart’s not beating … When we can hear the heart – like, when the heart’s really doing something — that’ll be different.

“That’s not six weeks, though, right? So if you can define life by a beating heart, then make it a beating heart, not little electrical changes in a cell that no one would hear, would think about.”

Obviously, six weeks after conception, the child cannot survive outside the womb, meaning, according to Oz, the child is not viable, meaning, according to his quoted statement, the child can be aborted or, as he in effect stated, one can “kill that child.”

Questioned by Breakfast Club host Angela Yee about Alabama banning what are claimed to be safe abortions, Oz responded, “As a doctor — just putting my doctor hat on — it’s a big time concern because I went to medical school in Philadelphia, and I saw women who’d had coat hanger events.

“I mean, they’re really traumatic events that happened when they were younger before Roe vs. Wade, and many of them were harmed for life emotionally.”

He had no comment on the emotional trauma caused by so-called safe abortion nor the physical problems involved.

“At a personal level, I wouldn’t want anyone of my family to have an abortion … but I don’t want to interfere with everyone else’s stuff because it’s hard enough to get into life as it is.”

Would Dr. Oz be a good senator for Pennsylvania? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

In 2019, Oz sounded much like Democrats — such as Bill Clinton — of years ago, wanting to make abortion “safe, legal and rare.” This older view is unlike current Democrats — who use the acceptance of many levels of abortion as a litmus test for acceptance in their party and who seem to view it almost as a sacrament.

What Oz said in 2019, when he was not running for office, will not — or should not — sit well with Pennsylvania Republican voters since the current party platform of the Republican National Committee says “the unborn child has a fundamental right to life that cannot be infringed.”

The tepid stand of Oz regarding abortion is not only of concern to those on the right. On the left, The Daily Beast was critical of Oz, noting that in a recent television interview Oz flip-flopped from his 2019 accommodation of abortion on the Breakfast Club to a pro-life stance.

“I’m pro-life,” he told WGAL-TV. “With the three usual exceptions, especially the health of the mother, but incest and rape as well.

“I’m okay with the Supreme Court making the right decision based on what they think the Constitution says.”

The high court currently is considering a Mississipi case, which could overturn Roe V. Wade.

So Dr. Oz is running for the Senate. He’s telegenic, articulate, intelligent. But there’s more to him, things Pennsylvania voters need to look into.

Things like the language of a slippery and expedient politician.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation