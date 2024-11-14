Share
Donald's Trump attorney Alina Habba speaks during the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18. (Patrick T. Fallon - AFP / Getty Images)

Alina Habba Issues Statement on Press Secretary Job: 'Not a Role I Am Considering'

 By Jack Davis  November 14, 2024 at 8:37am
Attorney Alina Habba on Thursday announced that she is not planning to change careers to become press secretary for the incoming Trump administration.

Habba represented President-elect Donald Trump in a civil fraud case in New York City.

“While I am flattered by the support and speculation, the role of Press Secretary is not a role I am considering. Although I love screaming from a podium I will be better served in other capacities,” Habba wrote in a post on X.

“This [administration] is going to be epic! So proud of the Trump team, the latest appointments and 47!” she wrote.

Habba’s name had been bandied about by The Hill this week as it speculated on who would take the job of defending the Trump administration from the media.

Topping The Hill’s list was Karoline Leavitt, who was the Trump campaign’s main media representative.

Who would make a better press secretary?

Leavitt had worked for former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany in the first Trump administration before later serving as communications director for Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York.

Trump representative Steven Cheung also made the list, although The Hill suggested he might be more likely to land in the background of the White House communications operation rather than being the public face of the administration.

Related:
'Words That I Never Contemplated Using': CNN's Jake Tapper Totally Stunned by Trump's New Cabinet Pick

The Hill also suggested that CNN’s Scott Jennings and longtime Trump aide Jason Miller could also emerge as Trump’s choice for press secretary.

When Politico stirred the waters of speculation, it dropped a large-sized name — Megyn Kelly, who currently has her own podcast after a career at Fox News and NBC.

When asked about a possible White House role, Kelly had two words, “No comment.”

Politico also tossed out the names of Fox News commentator Katie Pavlich, former White House aide Hogan Gidley, Republican National Committee representative Elizabeth Pipko, and former Treasury Department official Monica Crowley.

Although Newsweek noted that some social media chatter links Tucker Carlson with the post, it labeled the speculation as misinformation.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation