Attorney Alina Habba on Thursday announced that she is not planning to change careers to become press secretary for the incoming Trump administration.

Habba represented President-elect Donald Trump in a civil fraud case in New York City.

“While I am flattered by the support and speculation, the role of Press Secretary is not a role I am considering. Although I love screaming from a podium I will be better served in other capacities,” Habba wrote in a post on X.

“This [administration] is going to be epic! So proud of the Trump team, the latest appointments and 47!” she wrote.

Habba’s name had been bandied about by The Hill this week as it speculated on who would take the job of defending the Trump administration from the media.

Topping The Hill’s list was Karoline Leavitt, who was the Trump campaign’s main media representative.

Leavitt had worked for former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany in the first Trump administration before later serving as communications director for Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York.

Trump representative Steven Cheung also made the list, although The Hill suggested he might be more likely to land in the background of the White House communications operation rather than being the public face of the administration.

The Hill also suggested that CNN’s Scott Jennings and longtime Trump aide Jason Miller could also emerge as Trump’s choice for press secretary.

When Politico stirred the waters of speculation, it dropped a large-sized name — Megyn Kelly, who currently has her own podcast after a career at Fox News and NBC.

When asked about a possible White House role, Kelly had two words, “No comment.”

Politico also tossed out the names of Fox News commentator Katie Pavlich, former White House aide Hogan Gidley, Republican National Committee representative Elizabeth Pipko, and former Treasury Department official Monica Crowley.

