Lawyer Alina Habba, left, looks on as former President Donald Trump, right, speaks to the media during the third day of his civil fraud trial in New York City on Oct. 4, 2023.
Lawyer Alina Habba, left, looks on as former President Donald Trump, right, speaks to the media during the third day of his civil fraud trial in New York City on Oct. 4, 2023. (Kena Betancur - AFP / Getty Images)

Report Shows New Front-Runner for Trump's Press Secretary Spot: The Media Should Be Terrified

 By Randy DeSoto  November 12, 2024 at 5:01pm
President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering lawyer Alina Habba to be the White House press secretary.

Habba often spoke to the media while she was on the legal team representing Trump in his New York defamation and fraud civil lawsuits over the past two years.

Her style with reporters was definitely combative.

Mediaite reported, based on four unnamed sources, that Habba is being considered for the press secretary position.

“There has been no formal decision as of yet, but Habba is the favorite for the role, insiders said,” according to the news outlet.

“One source, granted anonymity to speak about internal deliberations, said there are ongoing discussions with Habba about the job but it remains unclear whether she will take it,” Mediaite added.

“She’s expected to be at Mar-a-Lago this week for conversations regarding a potential role” in the administration, a source said.

CNN reported that Trump campaign representative Karoline Leavitt is also believed to be in the running.

Leavitt served as an assistant press secretary in the first Trump administration, working for then-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

McEnany (as Habba would) brought a legal background to the position, having graduated from Harvard Law School.

No doubt that skill set proved helpful to McEnany in speaking to some of the complexities of the federal government that a White House press secretary must address.

From Habba one would expect a generally more combative tone with the press than McEnany, who often confronted the media regarding how they were getting their facts wrong, but mostly from a happy warrior stance.

Leavitt seems to be more in that vein.

If Habba takes the position, it will no doubt be must-see television.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015.
