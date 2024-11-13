Report Shows New Front-Runner for Trump's Press Secretary Spot: The Media Should Be Terrified

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering lawyer Alina Habba to be the White House press secretary.

Habba often spoke to the media while she was on the legal team representing Trump in his New York defamation and fraud civil lawsuits over the past two years.

Her style with reporters was definitely combative.

I hear Alina Habba is being considered for White House Press Secretary. STOP all considerations and give it to her immediately. Seeing her cook the media for four years will be magnificent. pic.twitter.com/Fy0e0VwPdi — George (@BehizyTweets) November 12, 2024

Mediaite reported, based on four unnamed sources, that Habba is being considered for the press secretary position.

“There has been no formal decision as of yet, but Habba is the favorite for the role, insiders said,” according to the news outlet.

“One source, granted anonymity to speak about internal deliberations, said there are ongoing discussions with Habba about the job but it remains unclear whether she will take it,” Mediaite added.

Would you like to see Alina Habba as Trump’s press secretary? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (2091 Votes) No: 3% (59 Votes)

“She’s expected to be at Mar-a-Lago this week for conversations regarding a potential role” in the administration, a source said.

CNN reported that Trump campaign representative Karoline Leavitt is also believed to be in the running.

President Trump didn’t just defeat Kamala Harris. He defeated the big tech oligarchs who tried to silence him, the weaponized system of justice against him, and the fake news that has lied about him and his supporters for years. Greatest political comeback in HISTORY! pic.twitter.com/SrXBU7dbS6 — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) November 6, 2024

Leavitt served as an assistant press secretary in the first Trump administration, working for then-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

McEnany (as Habba would) brought a legal background to the position, having graduated from Harvard Law School.

No doubt that skill set proved helpful to McEnany in speaking to some of the complexities of the federal government that a White House press secretary must address.

From Habba one would expect a generally more combative tone with the press than McEnany, who often confronted the media regarding how they were getting their facts wrong, but mostly from a happy warrior stance.

Leavitt seems to be more in that vein.

If Habba takes the position, it will no doubt be must-see television.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.